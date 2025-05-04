Rangers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Texas Rangers facing the Seattle Mariners.

Rangers vs Mariners Game Info

Texas Rangers (16-17) vs. Seattle Mariners (19-12)

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and ROOT Sports NW

Rangers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-184) | SEA: (+154)

TEX: (-184) | SEA: (+154) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+112) | SEA: +1.5 (-134)

TEX: -1.5 (+112) | SEA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rangers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 1-1, 2.73 ERA vs Logan Evans (Mariners) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Jacob deGrom (1-1, 2.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Logan Evans (1-0, 3.60 ERA). deGrom and his team have a record of 2-4-0 against the spread when he starts. deGrom's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Evans has started only one game with a set spread, which the Mariners failed to cover. The Mariners have always been the moneyline underdog when Evans starts this season.

Rangers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (54.2%)

Rangers vs Mariners Moneyline

The Rangers vs Mariners moneyline has Texas as a -184 favorite, while Seattle is a +154 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Mariners Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +112 to cover the runline, with the Mariners being -134.

Rangers vs Mariners Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Mariners on May 4, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Texas has been listed as a favorite of -184 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 10 of 33 chances this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 18-15-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have won 54.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (6-5).

Seattle has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +154 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 31 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-11-2).

The Mariners have covered 54.8% of their games this season, going 17-14-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .565, fueled by 11 extra-base hits. He has a .294 batting average and an on-base percentage of .365.

Langford hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .143 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Josh Smith has an OPS of .860, fueled by an OBP of .391 and a team-best slugging percentage of .469 this season. He's batting .309.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas with 24 hits and an OBP of .270 this season.

Jonah Heim has four home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .262 this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has accumulated 29 hits with a .592 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Mariners. He's batting .242 and with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is eighth in slugging.

Raleigh takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .231 with two doubles, four home runs, six walks and nine RBI.

Jorge Polanco is slugging .800 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .387 with an on-base percentage of .427.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .216 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 15 walks.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .211 with seven doubles, five home runs and 22 walks.

Rangers vs Mariners Head to Head

5/2/2025: 13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

13-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/13/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/12/2025: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/11/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/22/2024: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/20/2024: 8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/13/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

