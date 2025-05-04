Cavaliers vs. Pacers Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 4

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 8-point favorites for Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, beginning at 6 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The matchup has an over/under of 229 points.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -8 229 -355 +285

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (75.8%)

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 47 times in 82 games with a set spread.

In the Pacers' 82 games this season, they have 37 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 50 times this season.

The Pacers have gone over the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 of 82 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Cleveland has performed worse at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 24 times in 41 road games.

When playing at home, the Cavaliers exceed the total 61% of the time (25 of 41 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of road games (25 of 41 contests).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-21-1). On the road, it is .439 (18-22-1).

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have gone over 53.7% of the time this season, both at home (22 of 41) and away (22 of 41).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24 points, 5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Evan Mobley averages 18.5 points, 9.3 boards and 3.2 assists.

Darius Garland averages 20.6 points, 2.9 boards and 6.7 assists, shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.1% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.5 points, 1.9 assists and 9.7 boards.

De'Andre Hunter averages 17 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 47% from the field and 40.5% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Pacers.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is also sinking 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

The Pacers are getting 15.6 points, 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Myles Turner.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.1 points, 5.3 boards and 1.9 assists. He is making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 2.4 boards and 4.4 assists per game. He is draining 51.9% of his shots from the floor.

