Timberwolves vs. Warriors Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 6

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 6-point favorites in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center on Tuesday, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The point total is 208.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -6 208.5 -250 +205

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (62.1%)

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have put together a 39-42-1 record against the spread this season.

The Warriors are 41-38-3 against the spread this season.

This season, 45 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total.

Warriors games this year have gone over the point total 41 times in 82 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has performed worse at home, covering 17 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 25 of 41 home matchups (61%). On the road, they have hit the over in 20 of 41 games (48.8%).

Golden State has performed better against the spread on the road (23-16-2) than at home (18-22-1) this season.

Warriors games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (20 times out of 41) than on the road (21 of 41) this season.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.6 points, 4.5 assists and 5.7 boards.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.7 points, 4.7 assists and 7.1 boards.

Rudy Gobert averages 12 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 6 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 24.5 points, 4.4 boards and 6 assists. He is also sinking 44.8% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 4.4 triples per game (first in league).

The Warriors are getting 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Jimmy Butler.

The Warriors are receiving 9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Draymond Green.

The Warriors get 11.7 points per game from Brandin Podziemski, plus 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Warriors receive 11.1 points per game from Buddy Hield, plus 3.2 boards and 1.6 assists.

