3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 5/5/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Tobias Myers is someone we can feel good about picking on, and that has me looking at Houston Astros player props. Christian Walker to record at least two bases is my favorite of the bunch.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Christian Walker +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Myers was decent as a rookie (3.99 SIERA), but he's really struggled so far in 2025. His MLB sample is only seven innings, but in that span, he's got a 6.38 SIERA, 20.6% walk rate and 7.0% swinging-strike rate. Obviously, we can't put too much stock into seven innings, but he was also bad in 13 1/3 Triple-A innings earlier this spring, mustering a lowly 14.5% strikeout rate while allowing a 48.8% fly-ball rate.

Giving up a lot of fly-balls is something Myers did in 2024, too, with the righty permitting a 40.6% fly-ball rate.

Walker is starting to heat up. Over his last 45 plate appearances, he's logged a .357 wOBA with a pair of jacks. Myers' fly-ball ways should be a good matchup for Walker, and I like the Astros' slugger to rack up two-plus bases.

The New York Mets are in a smash spot today against Ryne Nelson, and Brandon Nimmo can take advantage.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Brandon Nimmo +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

Nelson, exclusively a reliever so far in 2025, is being forced into action because the Arizona Diamondbacks are giving Corbin Burnes a little time off to rest an ailing shoulder. Prior to this season, Nelson was primarily a starter in his career, and it didn't go all that well -- hence his move to the 'pen. Across 2023 and 2024 (294 2/3 frames), Nelson pitched to a 4.64 SIERA and 17.8% K rate.

The Mets are expected to have success offensively as they're listed at -120 to go over 4.5 runs. Nimmo will likely be slotted fourth or fifth in the lineup, putting him behind the likes of Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso. That's a pretty great spot for RBI chances.

While it's tough on the stomach to back the Pittsburgh Pirates' offense, I'm doing so today via this prop.

Miles Mikolas Outs Recorded Under 17.5 May 5 11:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Let's get this out of the way: the Pirates are one of the worst offenses in the league, ranking 26th in wOBA. But Miles Mikolas isn't very good, either, and six innings is a high bar in today's game.

Mikolas has fallen off a cliff so far in 2025, recording a 5.02 SIERA and 13.4% K rate. Despite a 43.0% fly-ball rate, Mikolas hasn't allowed a dinger due to a lucky 0.0% homer-to-fly-ball rate, but the long-balls are coming.

Mikolas has notched 16 or fewer outs in five of his six outings this campaign. He's completed six innings just once, and he's thrown more than 82 pitches only once. Even in a nice matchup, Mikolas should have a tough time getting 18 outs.

Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP wager on ANY sports game or event taking place on May 5th, 2025! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.