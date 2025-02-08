Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and FDSN

The Portland Trail Blazers (23-29) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (29-23) after winning three road games in a row. The Timberwolves are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 8, 2025. The point total is 216.5 for the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -5.5 216.5 -230 +190

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (80%)

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 22 times this season (22-29-1).

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 31-20-1 this season.

Timberwolves games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 29 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 25 times in 52 opportunities (48.1%).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 26 games at home, and it has covered 15 times in 26 games on the road.

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 16 of 26 home matchups (61.5%). In away games, they have hit the over in 13 of 26 games (50%).

Against the spread, Portland has been better at home (17-11-0) than away (14-9-1).

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (16 times out of 28) than away (nine of 24) this season.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 27.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 42.1% from downtown, with an average of 4.2 made treys (first in NBA).

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.7 points, 1.8 assists and 10.4 boards.

Naz Reid averages 14 points, 5.3 boards and 1.9 assists.

Jaden McDaniels averages 11 points, 5.5 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 33.8% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Mike Conley's numbers on the season are 8.2 points, 2.7 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 37.1% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is also draining 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples.

The Trail Blazers receive 14.6 points per game from Deni Avdija, plus 6.4 boards and 3.4 assists.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 10.3 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He is sinking 57% of his shots from the floor.

The Trail Blazers get 10.2 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.9 boards and 2 assists.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 17.4 points, 3.8 boards and 2.4 assists. He is making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

