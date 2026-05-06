Timberwolves vs. Spurs: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 2

Top Bets at a Glance

Spurs Moneyline

Victor Wembanyama Over 26.5 Points

De'Aaron Fox Over 17.5 Points

Stephon Castle Over 6.5 Assists

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Props and Betting Picks for Game 2

Leg 1: San Antonio Spurs Moneyline

Moneyline San Antonio Spurs May 7 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

After getting stunned at home in Game 1 — a game that featured 19 lead changes and 17 ties — the San Antonio Spurs have every reason to come out with a completely different level of urgency tonight. Their two stars, Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, combined for just 21 points on 10-of-31 shooting in Game 1. Those two will surely perform better today.

Fox alone had six of the Spurs' 13 turnovers and shot 5-of-14. Wembanyama was historically dominant defensively with his record 12 blocks, but he shot 0-of-8 from three and 5-of-17 overall — numbers that are statistical outliers for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year who averages 25 points and 38% shooting from deep on the season.

The Spurs are the better team on paper, they are at home -- where they went 34-9 in the regular season -- and they have significant motivation to avoid an 0-2 hole. They should be able to get the W in Game 2.

Leg 2: Victor Wembanyama Over 26.5 Points

Victor Wembanyama - Points Victor Wembanyama Over May 7 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Wembanyama's Game 1 shooting line — 5-of-17 overall and 0-of-8 from three-point range — was one of the most startling box-score anomalies of the 2026 playoffs. His season average is 25 points per game on a consistent 38% from three. In his five most recent games against Minnesota specifically, he averaged 27.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, including a 39-point explosion in their January 17 regular-season meeting.

The issue in Game 1 was not ability — it was shot selection and situation. The Spurs used Wembanyama heavily as a screener and passer at the top of the arc, limiting his opportunities to attack in the half-court. Expect coach Mitch Johnson to redesign Wemby's offensive role tonight, getting him the ball earlier in actions and setting up post-entry passes to him and pull-up jumpers rather than relegating him to screener duty.

Rudy Gobert's rim protection is elite, but Wembanyama's three-point range and step-back game means Gobert cannot guard him comfortably on the perimeter. I expect Wemby to bounce back in a big way today.

Leg 3: De'Aaron Fox Over 17.5 Points

De'Aaron Fox - Points De'Aaron Fox Over May 7 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Fox was the biggest individual disappearing act in Game 1, scoring just 10 points on 5-of-14 shooting with six turnovers in 33 minutes. Those numbers represent perhaps the worst game of his 2025-26 season. For context, Fox averaged 18.6 points and 6.2 assists during the regular season and was dynamite in the first-round series against Portland, using his quickness and downhill attacking ability to dissect the Blazers' defense repeatedly.

With Edwards not 100%, the Minnesota Timberwolves do not have a lateral defender capable of consistently stopping Fox in isolation — Terrence Shannon Jr. has been impressive in his expanded role, but Fox's first step is still among the best in the NBA at this stage of his career.

Fox should be able to bounce back in the scoring department.

Leg 4: Stephon Castle Over 6.5 Assists

Stephon Castle - Assists Stephon Castle Over May 7 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Castle averages 7.4 assists per game this season — above the 6.5 line — while also contributing 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. He was exceptional in the first-round series against Portland, and his role as San Antonio's primary initiator and distributor in pick-and-roll actions gives him a clear path to multiple assist opportunities against Minnesota's depleted backcourt.

In Game 1, Castle fouled out with 17 points and five assists, putting up good numbers despite not getting his full minutes. If he stays out of foul trouble in Game 2 — which the Spurs desperately need — expect his assist total to climb by virtue of his natural facilitating role.

The Wolves' banged up perimeter D should have a tough time handling Castle.

SGP Odds at Publication: +643

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

Get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ Leg Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus Wager on any NBA Playoff Games taking place on May 6th, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.