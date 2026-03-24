Timberwolves vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN, FDSN, and SCHN

The Houston Rockets (43-28) are only 1-point favorites as they try to end a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (44-28) on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at Target Center. The game airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, FDSN, and SCHN. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -1 223.5 -118 +100

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (59.6%)

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets are 29-42-0 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have played 72 games, with 32 wins against the spread.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 31 times out of 72 chances.

Timberwolves games this year have hit the over 33 times in 72 opportunities (45.8%).

Houston sports a worse record against the spread in home games (12-23-0) than it does in road games (17-19-0).

The Rockets have hit the over on the total in 12 of 35 home games (34.3%). They've done better in road games, topping the total in 19 of 36 matchups (52.8%).

This year, Minnesota is 16-21-0 at home against the spread (.432 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-19-0 ATS (.457).

Timberwolves games have gone above the over/under 32.4% of the time at home (12 of 37), and 60% of the time on the road (21 of 35).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 25.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 52% from the field and 41.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 20.4 points, 6.2 assists and 9 boards.

Amen Thompson averages 18 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 1.9 assists and 6.8 rebounds.

Reed Sheppard's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 21 points, 6.8 boards and 5.1 assists. He is also sinking 48.1% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Rudy Gobert averages 11 points, 11.5 boards and 1.7 assists. He is also draining 69.7% of his shots from the floor (first in league).

The Timberwolves are getting 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Naz Reid.

Per game, Jaden McDaniels gives the Timberwolves 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 1 block.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 treys.

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