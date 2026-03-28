Timberwolves vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Timberwolves vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ABC

The Detroit Pistons (53-20) are just 2-point underdogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (45-28) at Target Center on Saturday, March 28, 2026. The game begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The point total is 222.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -2 222.5 -130 +110

Timberwolves vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (52.4%)

Timberwolves vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 33 times this season (33-40-0).

The Pistons have 38 wins against the spread in 73 games this year.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over 33 times this season.

Pistons games this year have gone over the total in 35 of 73 opportunities (47.9%).

Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread at home (17-21-0) than it does on the road (16-19-0).

The Timberwolves have gone over the total in a lower percentage of games at home (31.6%) than road tilts (60%).

Detroit has been better against the spread on the road (19-14-1) than at home (19-18-1) this season.

Pistons games have finished above the over/under less often at home (18 times out of 38) than away (17 of 35) this season.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 21.1 points, 5.1 assists and 6.8 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 11 points, 11.5 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 69.3% from the field (first in league).

Naz Reid is averaging 13.7 points, 2.3 assists and 6.3 boards.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 14.8 points, 2.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the field and 38.3% from downtown, with an average of 3 made treys.

Pistons Leaders

Jalen Duren averages 19.5 points for the Pistons, plus 10.6 boards and 1.8 assists.

Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is draining 51.7% of his shots from the field.

The Pistons get 13.3 points per game from Tobias Harris, plus 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Duncan Robinson averages 11.9 points, 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists. He is draining 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per game.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 29.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

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