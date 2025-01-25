Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ABC and ESPN+

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-21) are 4-point underdogs against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (28-16) Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Target Center. The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 229.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -4 229 -168 +142

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (50%)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 23-20-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Timberwolves are 17-26-1 this year.

This season, 28 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total.

Timberwolves games this season have hit the over on 23 of 44 set point totals (52.3%).

Denver owns a worse record against the spread at home (11-11-0) than it does on the road (12-9-1).

The Nuggets have exceeded the total in 15 of 22 home games (68.2%), compared to 13 of 22 road games (59.1%).

Minnesota has performed better against the spread on the road (13-11-0) than at home (4-15-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Timberwolves games have gone over 12 of 20 times at home (60%), and 11 of 24 away (45.8%).

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic is averaging 30.2 points, 13.4 boards and 10.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is averaging 19.7 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 51.4% from the floor and 41.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 13.1 points, 6.5 assists and 5 boards.

Christian Braun is averaging 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Timberwolves Leaders

Edwards averages 26.2 points for the Timberwolves, plus 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

The Timberwolves get 18.9 points per game from Julius Randle, plus 7.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 64.2% of his shots from the field (fifth in NBA).

The Timberwolves receive 13.6 points per game from Naz Reid, plus 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 treys.

