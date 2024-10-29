Timberwolves vs. Mavericks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 29

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: TNT and KFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (2-1) are 5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) at Target Center on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and KFAA. The over/under is set at 222.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -5 -110 -110 222.5 -110 -110 -184 +154

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (81.6%)

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Timberwolves compiled a 40-40-2 ATS record last year.

The Mavericks went 4-7 as underdogs of 5 points or more last season.

Timberwolves games hit the over 41 out of 82 times last season.

The Mavericks had 37 of their 82 games go over the point total last season.

Minnesota did a better job covering the spread on the road (22-18-1) than it did in home games (18-22-1) last year.

Last year, Dallas was 21-20-0 at home against the spread (.512 winning percentage). On the road, it was 27-14-0 ATS (.659).

Timberwolves Leaders

Per game, Anthony Edwards put up points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year. He also put up 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Rudy Gobert averaged 14 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He drained 66.1% of his shots from the field (second in NBA).

Donte DiVincenzo averaged 15.5 points, 3.7 boards and 2.7 assists. He also made 44.3% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 treys per game (fourth in NBA).

Naz Reid recorded 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He sank 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

Mike Conley averaged 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He drained 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 44.2% from 3-point range (third in league), with 2.4 triples per game.

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists last season. At the other end, he put up 1.4 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kyrie Irving averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 assists and 5 rebounds.

Daniel Gafford recorded 11 points, 7.6 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Klay Thompson's numbers last season were 17.9 points, 3.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 made 3-pointers (fourth in NBA).

P.J. Washington's numbers last season were 12.9 points, 5.6 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 32% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

