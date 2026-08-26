Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 26

The MLB schedule on Wednesday is sure to please. The contests include the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and RAYS

DSN and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs. Freddy Peralta

Troy Melton vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Tigers (61-70), Rays (78-53)

Tigers (61-70), Rays (78-53) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Rays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 50.29%

50.29% Rays Win Probability: 49.71%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and MARQ

ARID and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Matthew Boyd

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Diamondbacks (69-63), Cubs (76-56)

Diamondbacks (69-63), Cubs (76-56) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 58.61%

58.61% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.39%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CINR

NBCS-BA and CINR Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Nick Lodolo

Landen Roupp vs. Nick Lodolo Records: Giants (53-78), Reds (62-70)

Giants (53-78), Reds (62-70) Giants Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Reds Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 63.79%

63.79% Reds Win Probability: 36.21%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and CLEG

ABTV and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Joey Cantillo

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Joey Cantillo Records: Angels (52-80), Guardians (66-66)

Angels (52-80), Guardians (66-66) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Angels Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 51.57%

51.57% Angels Win Probability: 48.43%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet PT

SDPA and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Bubba Chandler

Randy Vasquez vs. Bubba Chandler Records: Padres (71-61), Pirates (64-69)

Padres (71-61), Pirates (64-69) Padres Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 51.60%

51.60% Padres Win Probability: 48.40%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and NBCS-PH

SEAM and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Jesús Luzardo

Bryan Woo vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Mariners (63-69), Phillies (73-59)

Mariners (63-69), Phillies (73-59) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 50.98%

50.98% Mariners Win Probability: 49.02%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and NESN

MIAM and NESN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Sonny Gray

Ryan Gusto vs. Sonny Gray Records: Marlins (67-65), Red Sox (72-59)

Marlins (67-65), Red Sox (72-59) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 53.61%

53.61% Red Sox Win Probability: 46.39%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and COLR

NATS and COLR Probable Pitchers: vs. Tanner Gordon

vs. Tanner Gordon Records: Nationals (62-71), Rockies (50-81)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 63.37%

63.37% Rockies Win Probability: 36.63%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at New York Yankees

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and SCHN

Amazon Prime Video and SCHN Probable Pitchers: vs. Peter Lambert

vs. Peter Lambert Records: Yankees (74-56), Astros (65-66)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 53.75%

53.75% Astros Win Probability: 46.25%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and ROYL

SNET and ROYL Probable Pitchers: vs. Randy Dobnak

vs. Randy Dobnak Records: Blue Jays (64-68), Royals (58-74)

Blue Jays (64-68), Royals (58-74) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Royals Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.41%

50.41% Royals Win Probability: 49.59%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and BREW

SNY and BREW Probable Pitchers: Robert Stock vs. Dustin May

Robert Stock vs. Dustin May Records: Mets (59-72), Brewers (81-50)

Mets (59-72), Brewers (81-50) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Mets Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 59.96%

59.96% Mets Win Probability: 40.04%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MLB Network and BravesVsn and SportsNet LA

MLB Network and BravesVsn and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver vs. Roki Sasaki

AJ Smith-Shawver vs. Roki Sasaki Records: Braves (76-55), Dodgers (80-51)

Braves (76-55), Dodgers (80-51) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Braves Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 57.88%

57.88% Braves Win Probability: 42.12%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and RSN

CHSN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. MacKenzie Gore

Sean Burke vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: White Sox (68-63), Rangers (66-66)

White Sox (68-63), Rangers (66-66) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 51.27%

51.27% Rangers Win Probability: 48.73%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and MASN

CARD and MASN Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Kyle Bradish

Michael McGreevy vs. Kyle Bradish Records: Cardinals (66-66), Orioles (63-68)

Cardinals (66-66), Orioles (63-68) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 56.95%

56.95% Orioles Win Probability: 43.05%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNNT

NBCS-CA and MNNT Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Connor Prielipp

J.T. Ginn vs. Connor Prielipp Records: Athletics (51-81), Twins (64-68)

Athletics (51-81), Twins (64-68) Twins Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 50.78%

50.78% Athletics Win Probability: 49.22%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.