Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 26
The MLB schedule on Wednesday is sure to please. The contests include the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Tigers (61-70), Rays (78-53)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 50.29%
- Rays Win Probability: 49.71%
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Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Diamondbacks (69-63), Cubs (76-56)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 58.61%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.39%
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Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Nick Lodolo
- Records: Giants (53-78), Reds (62-70)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -110
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 63.79%
- Reds Win Probability: 36.21%
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Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Joey Cantillo
- Records: Angels (52-80), Guardians (66-66)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 51.57%
- Angels Win Probability: 48.43%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Bubba Chandler
- Records: Padres (71-61), Pirates (64-69)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -126
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 51.60%
- Padres Win Probability: 48.40%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Mariners (63-69), Phillies (73-59)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 50.98%
- Mariners Win Probability: 49.02%
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Boston Red Sox at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Marlins (67-65), Red Sox (72-59)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -154
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 53.61%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 46.39%
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Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Tanner Gordon
- Records: Nationals (62-71), Rockies (50-81)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 63.37%
- Rockies Win Probability: 36.63%
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Houston Astros at New York Yankees
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Peter Lambert
- Records: Yankees (74-56), Astros (65-66)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 53.75%
- Astros Win Probability: 46.25%
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Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Randy Dobnak
- Records: Blue Jays (64-68), Royals (58-74)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -132
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.41%
- Royals Win Probability: 49.59%
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Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Robert Stock vs. Dustin May
- Records: Mets (59-72), Brewers (81-50)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 59.96%
- Mets Win Probability: 40.04%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network and BravesVsn and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver vs. Roki Sasaki
- Records: Braves (76-55), Dodgers (80-51)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 57.88%
- Braves Win Probability: 42.12%
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Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: White Sox (68-63), Rangers (66-66)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -130
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 51.27%
- Rangers Win Probability: 48.73%
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Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Kyle Bradish
- Records: Cardinals (66-66), Orioles (63-68)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 56.95%
- Orioles Win Probability: 43.05%
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Minnesota Twins at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Connor Prielipp
- Records: Athletics (51-81), Twins (64-68)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -142
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 50.78%
- Athletics Win Probability: 49.22%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.