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Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 26

The MLB schedule on Wednesday is sure to please. The contests include the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs. Freddy Peralta
  • Records: Tigers (61-70), Rays (78-53)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 50.29%
  • Rays Win Probability: 49.71%

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Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Matthew Boyd
  • Records: Diamondbacks (69-63), Cubs (76-56)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 58.61%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.39%

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Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Nick Lodolo
  • Records: Giants (53-78), Reds (62-70)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 63.79%
  • Reds Win Probability: 36.21%

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Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Joey Cantillo
  • Records: Angels (52-80), Guardians (66-66)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 51.57%
  • Angels Win Probability: 48.43%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Bubba Chandler
  • Records: Padres (71-61), Pirates (64-69)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 51.60%
  • Padres Win Probability: 48.40%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Jesús Luzardo
  • Records: Mariners (63-69), Phillies (73-59)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 50.98%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 49.02%

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Boston Red Sox at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Sonny Gray
  • Records: Marlins (67-65), Red Sox (72-59)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 53.61%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 46.39%

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Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Tanner Gordon
  • Records: Nationals (62-71), Rockies (50-81)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 63.37%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 36.63%

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Houston Astros at New York Yankees

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Peter Lambert
  • Records: Yankees (74-56), Astros (65-66)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 53.75%
  • Astros Win Probability: 46.25%

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Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Randy Dobnak
  • Records: Blue Jays (64-68), Royals (58-74)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.41%
  • Royals Win Probability: 49.59%

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Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Robert Stock vs. Dustin May
  • Records: Mets (59-72), Brewers (81-50)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 59.96%
  • Mets Win Probability: 40.04%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network and BravesVsn and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver vs. Roki Sasaki
  • Records: Braves (76-55), Dodgers (80-51)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 57.88%
  • Braves Win Probability: 42.12%

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Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. MacKenzie Gore
  • Records: White Sox (68-63), Rangers (66-66)
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 51.27%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 48.73%

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Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Kyle Bradish
  • Records: Cardinals (66-66), Orioles (63-68)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 56.95%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 43.05%

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Minnesota Twins at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Connor Prielipp
  • Records: Athletics (51-81), Twins (64-68)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 50.78%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 49.22%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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