Padres vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Pirates Game Info

San Diego Padres (71-61) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (64-69)

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and SportsNet PT

Padres vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-126) | PIT: (+108)

SD: (-126) | PIT: (+108) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+172) | PIT: +1.5 (-210)

SD: -1.5 (+172) | PIT: +1.5 (-210) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 9-6, 4.19 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 6-8, 4.38 ERA

The probable pitchers are Randy Vasquez (9-6) for the Padres and Bubba Chandler (6-8) for the Pirates. Vasquez and his team have a record of 14-6-0 against the spread when he starts. When Vasquez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-2. The Pirates have gone 14-10-0 against the spread when Chandler starts. The Pirates have a 6-9 record in Chandler's 15 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (51.6%)

Padres vs Pirates Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +108 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are +172 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -210.

Padres vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Padres-Pirates on Aug. 26, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 33, or 56.9%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year San Diego has won 20 of 35 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 58 of their 132 opportunities.

The Padres have an against the spread record of 77-55-0 in 132 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have won 41% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (25-36).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 14-23 record (winning just 37.8% of its games).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by bookmakers 131 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-56-3).

The Pirates have a 64-67-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in OBP (.358), slugging percentage (.449) and total hits (146) this season. He has a .287 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 47th in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .215 with 20 doubles, 24 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Among qualifying batters, he is 130th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill is batting .238 with a .412 slugging percentage and 66 RBI this year.

Xander Bogaerts has 11 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a team-best .370 on-base percentage. He's batting .261 and slugging .424.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe has collected 123 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .252 while slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average is 76th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 93rd, and he is 30th in slugging.

Nick Gonzales has a .397 slugging percentage, which leads the Pirates.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .252 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 45 walks.

Padres vs Pirates Head to Head

8/24/2026: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/8/2026: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/7/2026: 7-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/6/2026: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/31/2025: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/30/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/4/2025: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/2/2025: 9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2024: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!