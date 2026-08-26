Reds vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The Cincinnati Reds will face the San Francisco Giants in MLB action on Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Reds vs Giants Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (62-70) vs. San Francisco Giants (53-78)

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Reds.TV

Reds vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-125) | SF: (+110)

CIN: (-125) | SF: (+110) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+118) | SF: +1.5 (-158)

CIN: -1.5 (+118) | SF: +1.5 (-158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-122)

Reds vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 3-3, 5.04 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 7-13, 4.34 ERA

The probable starters are Nick Lodolo (3-3) for the Reds and Landen Roupp (7-13) for the Giants. When Lodolo starts, his team is 6-9-0 against the spread this season. Lodolo and his team have lost each of the five games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Roupp starts, the Giants are 7-18-0 against the spread. The Giants have been the moneyline underdog in 17 of Roupp's starts this season, and they went 6-11 in those matchups.

Reds vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (63.8%)

Reds vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Giants, Cincinnati is the favorite at -125, and San Francisco is +110 playing at home.

Reds vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (-158 to cover), and Cincinnati is +118 to cover the runline.

Reds vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Reds-Giants on Aug. 26, with the over at -108 and the under at -122.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Giants Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (53.7%) in those contests.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious 15 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -125 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 129 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds are 67-62-0 against the spread in their 129 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have won 29 of the 84 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (34.5%).

San Francisco has a record of 22-31 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (41.5%).

The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 128 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-59-9).

The Giants have gone 59-69-0 ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .470, fueled by 51 extra-base hits. He has a .263 batting average and an on-base percentage of .336.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 34th in slugging.

Stewart will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 117 hits and an OBP of .342 this season. He's batting .262 and slugging .472.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 56th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

JJ Bleday has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Matt McLain has 13 home runs, 35 RBI and a batting average of .194 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 31 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .243. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is 92nd in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Jung Hoo Lee paces his team with a .324 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .424 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .288.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Drew Gilbert is hitting .239 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Osleivis Basabe is batting .218 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.

Reds vs Giants Head to Head

8/24/2026: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/16/2026: 3-0 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2026: 8-3 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-3 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/14/2026: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/9/2025: 8-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/8/2025: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/7/2025: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/30/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/29/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/27/2025: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!