Mariners vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners play the Philadelphia Phillies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Mariners vs Phillies Game Info

Seattle Mariners (63-69) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (73-59)

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and NBCS-PH

Mariners vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-112) | PHI: (+102)

SEA: (-112) | PHI: (+102) Spread: SEA: +1.5 (-192) | PHI: -1.5 (+158)

SEA: +1.5 (-192) | PHI: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 9-8, 4.10 ERA vs Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 11-5, 3.35 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (9-8) against the Phillies and Jesus Luzardo (11-5). When Woo starts, his team is 11-13-0 against the spread this season. Woo's team has a record of 11-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Phillies are 13-13-0 ATS in Luzardo's 26 starts that had a set spread. The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Luzardo's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Mariners vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (51%)

Mariners vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Phillies, Seattle is the favorite at -112, and Philadelphia is +102 playing on the road.

Mariners vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mariners. The Phillies are +158 to cover, while the Mariners are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mariners vs Phillies Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Phillies on Aug. 26 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

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Mariners vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (50.5%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 50-48 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 131 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 48-83-0 in 131 games with a line this season.

The Phillies have won 29% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (9-22).

Philadelphia is 5-13 (winning just 27.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Phillies have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times this season for a 61-62-5 record against the over/under.

The Phillies have covered 40.6% of their games this season, going 52-76-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in OBP (.371) and total hits (126) this season. He's batting .274 batting average while slugging .465.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 46 runs. He's batting .271 this season and slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifiers, he is 41st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Naylor enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a walk.

Cole Young is batting .251 with a .393 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.

Julio Rodriguez has been key for Seattle with 119 hits, an OBP of .312 plus a slugging percentage of .413.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper a has .384 on-base percentage to pace the Phillies. He's batting .262 while slugging .499.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is sixth and he is 18th in slugging.

Harper heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Luis Arraez is slugging .442 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .321 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He is currently first in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies with 114 hits.

Bryson Stott has 25 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 50 walks while hitting .259.

Mariners vs Phillies Head to Head

8/24/2026: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-2 SEA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/20/2025: 11-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

11-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/19/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/18/2025: 12-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/4/2024: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/3/2024: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/2/2024: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/27/2023: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/26/2023: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/25/2023: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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