Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (69-63) vs. Chicago Cubs (76-56)

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and MARQ

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-108) | CHC: (-108)

ARI: (-108) | CHC: (-108) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-182) | CHC: -1.5 (+150)

ARI: +1.5 (-182) | CHC: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 13-4, 2.61 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 8-2, 4.15 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Eduardo Rodriguez (13-4) versus the Cubs and Matthew Boyd (8-2). Rodríguez's team is 17-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodriguez's team has a record of 9-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cubs have gone 9-6-0 ATS in Boyd's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Cubs have a 1-3 record in Boyd's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (58.6%)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -108 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Spread

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Cubs on Aug. 26, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (59.3%) in those games.

This year Arizona has won 35 of 57 games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 57 of 131 chances this season.

In 131 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 70-61-0 against the spread.

The Cubs have a 21-18 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 53.8% of those games).

Chicago has a 21-18 record (winning 53.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Cubs have played in 127 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-58-0).

The Cubs have a 63-64-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.6% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.490) and total hits (120) this season. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 77th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .246 with 18 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 76 walks. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 86th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

Perdomo has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Gabriel Moreno has 112 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.

Nolan Arenado has 21 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has accumulated a team-best OBP (.376) and slugging percentage (.554), and paces the Cubs in hits (140, while batting .278).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 26th, his on-base percentage is 11th, and he is second in slugging.

Alex Bregman is hitting .256 with 24 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 65 walks. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner has 27 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks while batting .262.

Seiya Suzuki has 25 doubles, 22 home runs and 61 walks while batting .269.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Head to Head

8/24/2026: 7-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/3/2026: 8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/2/2026: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/1/2026: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/19/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/18/2025: 13-11 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-11 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/30/2025: 10-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/29/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/28/2025: 8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/27/2025: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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