Timberwolves vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Timberwolves vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and FDSFL

The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-29) are heavily favored (-10) to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (31-36) at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, March 14, 2025 at Target Center. The game airs on FDSN and FDSFL. The over/under for the matchup is set at 208.5.

Timberwolves vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -10 208.5 -549 +410

Timberwolves vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (74.8%)

Timberwolves vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 31-35-1 against the spread this season.

In the Magic's 67 games this year, they have 31 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over 37 times this season.

Magic games this year have hit the over on 26 of 67 set point totals (38.8%).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 12 times in 32 games when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 35 games when playing on the road.

The Timberwolves have exceeded the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 19 of 32 home matchups (59.4%). On the road, they have hit the over in 18 of 35 games (51.4%).

Orlando has been better against the spread at home (18-16-0) than away (13-20-0) this season.

Magic games have gone above the over/under 38.2% of the time at home (13 of 34), and 39.4% of the time away (13 of 33).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 27.2 points, 6 boards and 4.6 assists.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 14.8 points, 6.1 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 boards and 4.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 12.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 65.4% from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He is also sinking 46.8% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Paolo Banchero averages 24.6 points, 7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He is also sinking 44.7% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Goga Bitadze's numbers on the season are 7.8 points, 7.1 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is sinking 62.4% of his shots from the field.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 8.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is making 45.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Magic receive 8.9 points per game from Anthony Black, plus 2.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

