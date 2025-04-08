Tigers vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 9:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the New York Yankees.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Yankees Game Info

Detroit Tigers (6-4) vs. New York Yankees (6-4)

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and YES

Tigers vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-164) | NYY: (+138)

DET: (-164) | NYY: (+138) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+130) | NYY: +1.5 (-160)

DET: -1.5 (+130) | NYY: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 0-2, 5.91 ERA vs Carlos Carrasco (Yankees) - 1-0, 7.36 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Tarik Skubal (0-2, 5.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 7.36 ERA). Skubal has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Skubal's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Carrasco has started only one game with a set spread, which the Yankees covered. The Yankees have always been the moneyline underdog when Carrasco starts this season.

Tigers vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (57.3%)

Tigers vs Yankees Moneyline

New York is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -164 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Yankees Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Yankees and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. New York is -160 to cover.

Tigers vs Yankees Over/Under

The Tigers-Yankees contest on April 8 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in four games this year and have walked away with the win three times (75%) in those games.

Detroit has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -164 or better.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in six of 10 chances this season.

The Tigers are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

The Yankees have been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

New York has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Yankees have played in 10 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-3-0).

The Yankees have put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.634) and total hits (13) this season. He's batting .317 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 33rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Spencer Torkelson has four doubles, two home runs and six walks. He's batting .289 and slugging .553 with an on-base percentage of .400.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Kerry Carpenter has collected seven base hits, an OBP of .235 and a slugging percentage of .531 this season.

Zach McKinstry has nine hits this season and a team-best OBP of .441.

McKinstry enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with three walks and an RBI.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has a team-high slugging percentage (.850) while leading the Yankees in hits (13). He's batting .325 and with an on-base percentage of .426.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Anthony Volpe is hitting .268 with three doubles, four home runs and three walks. He's slugging .634 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 69th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Trent Grisham is hitting .423 with a double, three home runs and three walks.

Ben Rice's .471 OBP paces his team.

Tigers vs Yankees Head to Head

4/7/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/18/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/17/2024: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/16/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/5/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/4/2024: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/3/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/7/2023: 10-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/6/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/5/2023: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!