Tigers vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8
The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the New York Yankees.
Tigers vs Yankees Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (6-4) vs. New York Yankees (6-4)
- Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
- Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: FDSDET and YES
Tigers vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-164) | NYY: (+138)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+130) | NYY: +1.5 (-160)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Tigers vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 0-2, 5.91 ERA vs Carlos Carrasco (Yankees) - 1-0, 7.36 ERA
The Tigers will give the ball to Tarik Skubal (0-2, 5.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 7.36 ERA). Skubal has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Skubal's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Carrasco has started only one game with a set spread, which the Yankees covered. The Yankees have always been the moneyline underdog when Carrasco starts this season.
Tigers vs Yankees Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (57.3%)
Tigers vs Yankees Moneyline
- New York is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -164 favorite at home.
Tigers vs Yankees Spread
- The Tigers are hosting the Yankees and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. New York is -160 to cover.
Tigers vs Yankees Over/Under
- The Tigers-Yankees contest on April 8 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.
Tigers vs Yankees Betting Trends
- The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in four games this year and have walked away with the win three times (75%) in those games.
- Detroit has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -164 or better.
- Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in six of 10 chances this season.
- The Tigers are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Yankees have been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- New York has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.
- The Yankees have played in 10 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-3-0).
- The Yankees have put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.634) and total hits (13) this season. He's batting .317 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 33rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 16th in slugging.
- Spencer Torkelson has four doubles, two home runs and six walks. He's batting .289 and slugging .553 with an on-base percentage of .400.
- He ranks 47th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging among qualifying batters.
- Kerry Carpenter has collected seven base hits, an OBP of .235 and a slugging percentage of .531 this season.
- Zach McKinstry has nine hits this season and a team-best OBP of .441.
- McKinstry enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with three walks and an RBI.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge has a team-high slugging percentage (.850) while leading the Yankees in hits (13). He's batting .325 and with an on-base percentage of .426.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is fourth in slugging.
- Anthony Volpe is hitting .268 with three doubles, four home runs and three walks. He's slugging .634 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 69th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.
- Trent Grisham is hitting .423 with a double, three home runs and three walks.
- Ben Rice's .471 OBP paces his team.
Tigers vs Yankees Head to Head
- 4/7/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/18/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/17/2024: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 8/16/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 5/5/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/4/2024: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/3/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/7/2023: 10-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 9/6/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/5/2023: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
