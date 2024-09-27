Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (85-74) vs. Chicago White Sox (39-120)

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSDET

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-188) | CHW: (+158)

DET: (-188) | CHW: (+158) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+122) | CHW: +1.5 (-146)

DET: -1.5 (+122) | CHW: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brenan Hanifee (Tigers) - 1-1, 1.98 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (White Sox) - 6-12, 3.68 ERA

The probable starters are Brenan Hanifee (1-1) for the Tigers and Garrett Crochet (6-12) for the White Sox. Hanifee has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Hanifee's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox have a 14-15-0 ATS record in Crochet's 29 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox are 5-17 in Crochet's 22 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (56.4%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. White Sox reveal Detroit as the favorite (-188) and Chicago as the underdog (+158) on the road.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The Tigers are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +122 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -146.

Tigers versus White Sox on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (57.9%) in those games.

Detroit has a record of 5-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -188 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 77 of their 155 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 84-71-0 in 155 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 145 total times this season. They've gone 31-114 in those games.

Chicago has a 15-69 record (winning only 17.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 153 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-81-6).

The White Sox have collected a 62-91-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.5% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.350) and total hits (132) this season. He's batting .263 batting average while slugging .483.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is 50th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Greene will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Matt Vierling is hitting .258 with 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 39 walks, while slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .312.

His batting average ranks 59th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 92nd, and his slugging percentage 67th.

Vierling brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .214 with four walks.

Colt Keith leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.382) powered by 32 extra-base hits.

Kerry Carpenter has 17 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .288 this season.

Carpenter takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .385 with two home runs and three RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.408) and paces the White Sox in hits (138). He's batting .248 and with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 81st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 111th and he is 80th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi has 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 41 walks while batting .228. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 116th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets a has .305 on-base percentage to pace the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is hitting .243 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 37 walks.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

8/26/2024: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/25/2024: 9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/24/2024: 13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/23/2024: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/23/2024: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/22/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/21/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 3/31/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/28/2024: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

