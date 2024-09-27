Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27
Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.
The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tigers vs White Sox Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (85-74) vs. Chicago White Sox (39-120)
- Date: Friday, September 27, 2024
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: BSDET
Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: DET: (-188) | CHW: (+158)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+122) | CHW: +1.5 (-146)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Brenan Hanifee (Tigers) - 1-1, 1.98 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (White Sox) - 6-12, 3.68 ERA
The probable starters are Brenan Hanifee (1-1) for the Tigers and Garrett Crochet (6-12) for the White Sox. Hanifee has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Hanifee's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox have a 14-15-0 ATS record in Crochet's 29 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox are 5-17 in Crochet's 22 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (56.4%)
Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. White Sox reveal Detroit as the favorite (-188) and Chicago as the underdog (+158) on the road.
Tigers vs White Sox Spread
- The Tigers are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +122 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -146.
Tigers vs White Sox Over/Under
- Tigers versus White Sox on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.
Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!
Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (57.9%) in those games.
- Detroit has a record of 5-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -188 or more on the moneyline.
- The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 77 of their 155 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 84-71-0 in 155 games with a line this season.
- The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 145 total times this season. They've gone 31-114 in those games.
- Chicago has a 15-69 record (winning only 17.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer.
- The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 153 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-81-6).
- The White Sox have collected a 62-91-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.5% of the time).
Tigers Player Leaders
- Riley Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.350) and total hits (132) this season. He's batting .263 batting average while slugging .483.
- Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is 50th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Greene will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, a walk and two RBI.
- Matt Vierling is hitting .258 with 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 39 walks, while slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- His batting average ranks 59th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 92nd, and his slugging percentage 67th.
- Vierling brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .214 with four walks.
- Colt Keith leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.382) powered by 32 extra-base hits.
- Kerry Carpenter has 17 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .288 this season.
- Carpenter takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .385 with two home runs and three RBI.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Andrew Vaughn has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.408) and paces the White Sox in hits (138). He's batting .248 and with an on-base percentage of .300.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 81st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 111th and he is 80th in slugging.
- Andrew Benintendi has 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 41 walks while batting .228. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .290.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 116th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.
- Gavin Sheets a has .305 on-base percentage to pace the White Sox.
- Nicky Lopez is hitting .243 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 37 walks.
Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head
- 8/26/2024: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/25/2024: 9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 8/24/2024: 13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 8/23/2024: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 6/23/2024: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 6/22/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 6/21/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 3/31/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 3/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 3/28/2024: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!