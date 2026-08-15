Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Saturday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (60-61) vs. Chicago White Sox (62-58)

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and CHSN

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-142) | CHW: (+120)

DET: (-142) | CHW: (+120) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+158) | CHW: +1.5 (-192)

DET: -1.5 (+158) | CHW: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton (Tigers) - 7-1, 1.46 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 9-5, 4.03 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Troy Melton (7-1) to the mound, while Anthony Kay (9-5) will get the nod for the White Sox. When Melton starts, his team is 9-3-0 against the spread this season. When Melton starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-1. When Kay starts, the White Sox are 16-5-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 11-7 in Kay's 18 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (58.4%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. White Sox reveal Detroit as the favorite (-142) and Chicago as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Tigers. The White Sox are -192 to cover, and the Tigers are +158.

The over/under for the Tigers versus White Sox contest on Aug. 15 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

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Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 37, or 56.1%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Detroit has a record of 13-11 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 52 of their 119 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 63-56-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 88 total times this season. They've finished 42-46 in those games.

Chicago has a 23-28 record (winning 45.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 117 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-51-1).

The White Sox have put together a 68-49-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.1% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .426. He's batting .286 on the season.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 70th in slugging.

Dillon Dingler has 113 hits, which ranks first among Detroit batters this season. He's batting .264 with 51 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .509 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among all qualified, he is 56th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson has 96 hits this season and has a slash line of .232/.322/.428.

Torkelson enters this matchup with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .368 with three doubles, six walks and eight RBIs.

Colt Keith has been key for Detroit with 84 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .410.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 102 hits, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .232 and slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified players, he is 113th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 34th in slugging.

Chase Meidroth paces his team with a .418 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 30th, his on-base percentage is 37th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Sam Antonacci has an on-base percentage of .368, a team-high for the White Sox.

Munetaka Murakami has 12 doubles, 26 home runs and 63 walks while batting .234.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

6/21/2026: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/20/2026: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/19/2026: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/31/2026: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/30/2026: 7-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/29/2026: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/7/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/6/2025: 6-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

6-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 9/5/2025: 7-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/13/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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