WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Predictions, Best Bets & Player Props for Friday, August 14, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever

Indiana enters Friday at 21-12 and has won seven of its last nine games, while Dallas is 20-14 and has not recorded consecutive victories since July 19. The Fever have also played well at home, going 12-6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season.

Dallas won the first meeting 107-104 on May 9, but the Wings will be missing several players for the rematch. Azzi Fudd, Jessica Shepard and Aziaha James are all out, leaving Dallas with fewer options against an Indiana team that has been consistently winning games over the past several weeks.

Paige Bueckers is coming off one of her better passing performances of the season, finishing with eight assists in Dallas' 94-88 win over Toronto on Wednesday. That makes six assists a reasonable target as the Wings continue to rely heavily on Bueckers with several important players unavailable.

Dallas will be without Azzi Fudd, Jessica Shepard and Aziaha James against Indiana. With the Wings missing that much of their rotation, Bueckers should continue to have the ball in her hands frequently and create scoring opportunities for her teammates. She only needs six assists to cash this bet after reaching eight in her most recent game.

Portland Fire vs. Seattle Storm

Portland has already beaten Seattle three times this season, including a 100-93 victory on August 8. The Fire also won the first two meetings, 94-89 on June 17 and 77-72 on July 4, giving Portland a 3-0 record in the season series entering Friday.

Portland is coming off an 85-81 loss to league-leading Minnesota, but the final score doesn't tell the entire story. The Fire trailed by 29 points before cutting the deficit to one late in the fourth quarter. Seattle, meanwhile, is just 7-28 despite snapping an 11-game losing streak with Monday's 97-88 win over Chicago. Portland has shown it can beat this Storm team repeatedly, making the plus-money price attractive for the fourth meeting.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.