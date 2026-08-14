Saratoga Picks for Christophe Clement Turf Stakes Day, 8/15/2026

Key Takeaways:

The Christophe Clement card offers a strong mix of dirt and turf racing, with the $750,000 Grade 1 headliner joined by the Galway Stakes and competitive allowance races throughout the 12-race program.

Dry weather should produce favorable turf conditions at Saratoga, but scratches and any unexpected changes could still alter the pace and complexion of the undercard races.

Q B Rocket has the pedigree, preparation, and connections to make a strong first impression in his debut, while Vukota has enough precocity and workout appeal to make 12-1 look attractive.

Triskelion has already shown she can fight through a demanding pace scenario, and with further upside third off the layoff, she looks well suited to a Galway field loaded with speed.

Sociably Johnny gets a meaningful class drop against New York-breds and looks capable of getting another favorable stalking trip, while Calling Card brings strong first-off-the-claim form and enough tactical speed to be dangerous.

The card Saturday, August 15 at Saratoga Race Course is headlined by the Christophe Clement Turf Stakes, a Grade 1, $750,000 race at 1 ½ miles on the inner turf course. It drew an international field of horses aged three and up to compete not only for one of the country’s best turf purses of the year, but also an automatic bid to the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Keeneland.

However, the Christophe Clement is just one of 12 races on tap for Saturday in Saratoga Springs. The card features one other stakes race: the Galway, a 5 ½-furlong turf sprint for sophomore fillies. Alongside that, the card features classy races all day long on both the dirt and turf courses, with first post set to go at 12:30 p.m. EDT. Make sure to watch and wager all day long through FanDuel!

With dry weather expected both Friday and Saturday, conditions should be perfect for this day at the races. However, scratches can happen for any reason, and they can affect the pace and class balances of the races. So, check the scratches and be ready to adjust in case. After all, horse racing is a game of information!

Horse Racing: Saratoga Race Course Free Picks

These are three best bets on Saturday’s card at Saratoga, to include in your betting strategy:

Race 8 - Maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, six furlongs on the dirt - Q B Rocket, Vukota

FanDuel odds: 4-1, 12-1

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This is a 2-year-old race in which only one of the horses has run, so a lot hinges on pedigrees, trainer preparation, and even how they look in the paddock and the post parade. A few of the horses in here are expected to get some buzz: Card Man and Farsideofthemoon are both by red-hot first-crop sire Life Is Good, and Dallas Star is a Flightline. However, among horses likely to be toward the top of the market, the most interesting is Q B Rocket (4-1). This Brad Cox trainee has been working regularly since late May, including a bullet gate work at Churchill Downs on August 1, suggesting he may have it together enough to start well from this toward-the-inside gate. Sire Gun Runner’s first-timers win at a solid 16% rate first out, and though his dam took five starts to win, she is a half-sister to the precocious and classy Top Decile – who was twice Grade 1-placed as a juvenile going long, but got her maiden win on debut in a dirt sprint. With the always potent combination of Brad Cox and Irad Ortiz, Jr. in his corner, this seven-figure yearling has a lot going for him to be able to win first out.

Among the long shots, there is a lot to like about Vukota (12-1). His pedigree screams precocity: sire Vekoma is clicking with 22% of his first-time starters so far, three of his dam’s five winners graduated as juveniles, and one of them was a debut winner. He has been on the worktab regularly since June for trainer Kinnon LaRose (Tom Amoss’ former assistant who took over the barn earlier this year), and those drills include plenty of four- and five-furlong works, including a bullet from the gate. The outside gate could help him get a clean break under jockey Kendrick Carmouche, and that precocity and workout foundation can help him outrun his odds.

Race 10 - Galway Stakes, 5 ½ furlongs on the turf - Triskelion, Epic Lady Luck

FanDuel odds: 5-1 and 12-1

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There is no shortage of speed in this race, so a horse is probably either going to have to be able to come off of a very fast pace or have to be able to win both the battle and the war. This ability makes Triskelion (5-1) appealing. Last out in the Pea Patch Stakes, a 5 ½-furlong grass race at Ellis, this daughter of top-quality turf sprinter Leinster prompted the lead early, battled into the lane, lost the lead through midstretch but came back to nail the favorite near the wire. There was no quit in her, and it wasn’t the first time she had to battle in a race full of speed and still ran a very good race. This Rusty Arnold trainee has further upside third off the layoff – Arnold’s runners have turned a flat-bet profit in that situation over the last three years, as have his runners in ungraded stakes – and she should be in just the right form to win the scramble at a square price.

One horse who had a world of upside is Epic Lady Luck (12-1). She is the longest shot on the morning line, and does need to improve off her past form, but there are many reasons she can. She hasn’t raced since January, but horses can move forward a lot through that portion of their sophomore year, and she has been a regular on the work tab since late June. She has moved to the barn of George Weaver, a trainer who has made his name over the last few years as a top American trainer of turf sprinters. And, even though she broke her maiden on the front end over the Tapeta at Gulfstream, she was able to rally from toward the rear and miss by less than a length in allowance company last out, meaning she has the ability to stay engaged and make a big run if someone else takes the lead. Both of those last two efforts came with jockey Javier Castellano in the irons – and he follows her despite the barn change, which is a sign of confidence, especially for a long shot like this.

Race 11 - New York-bred starter allowance, one mile on the dirt - Sociably Johnny, Calling Card

FanDuel odds: 8-1 and 5-2

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This is an attractive betting race specifically because of morning-line second choice Come Full Circle, who will almost certainly take a lot of money again given how close he has come in his last four starts, all at this level, but who hasn’t won in over a year and has proven himself to be an underneath type, the kind of horse who will take money and help ensure value elsewhere in the win pool.

Linda Rice has a pair in here, and her longer shot Sociably Johnny (8-1) is particularly intriguing. He ran second against $20,000 non-two-life claimers over this course and distance last time out – but those horses were open company, and now he drops back down against New York-breds. All four of his starts against older horses this year have come against horses bred anywhere, so this is a meaningful drop in class. This will also be his first start since the claim to the Linda Rice barn. It’s a mark of confidence that she starts him in this protected spot, and Rice wins at a strong 21% rate with horses coming first off the claim. It is also a mark of confidence that he keeps jockey Jose Lezcano in the irons despite the barn change. He has a clean outside gate, and if he can work a trip much like last out, where he tracked a few lengths off the pace and kept on, there’s enough pace in this race to suggest it’ll come right back to him in the lane.

Calling Card (5-2), the first-stringer from the Rice barn, also deserves a long look. He comes first off the claim – and won that last-out race in blowout fashion against open $25,000 non-two types at Aqueduct. That was June 27, but Rice is not only strong with new claims but also fresh horses. He keeps Manny Franco in the irons off the barn change, and though he has speed, he is tactical enough to be able to sit a length or two back instead of getting sucked into a speed duel, something that could leave him with plenty of energy to get the job done down the lane, now that he drops into this New York-bred starter level for the first time in his career.

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