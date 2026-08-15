Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 15

Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Peter Lambert exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 15, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 4.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances Robert Gasser (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros