FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 15

Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Peter Lambert exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 15, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

  • Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
  • Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
  • Robert Gasser (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

  • George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
  • Peter Lambert (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup