MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 15
Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Peter Lambert exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 15, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants
- Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Robert Gasser (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
- Peter Lambert (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances