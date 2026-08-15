Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 15

Will Rafael Devers or Victor Bericoto hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 15, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 121 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 121 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Victor Bericoto (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Osleivis Basabe (Giants): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Connor Norby (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Jonah Cox (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11% of games) Brett Sullivan (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 102 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 102 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Andrew Knizner (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Christian Koss (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 112 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+270 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 112 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 120 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 120 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 113 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 113 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 109 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 109 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 115 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 115 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 110 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 110 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Dodgers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 86 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros