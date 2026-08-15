MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 15
Will Rafael Devers or Victor Bericoto hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 15, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 121 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Victor Bericoto (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Osleivis Basabe (Giants): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Connor Norby (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Jonah Cox (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Brett Sullivan (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 102 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Andrew Knizner (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Christian Koss (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 112 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 120 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 113 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 109 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 115 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 110 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Hunter Feduccia (Dodgers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- David Hamilton (Brewers): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 86 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 120 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 117 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 113 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 122 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Brock Rodden (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR
- Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games
- Christian Vázquez (Astros): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)