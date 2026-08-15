Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (72-51) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-61)

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Cardinals.TV

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-166) | STL: (+140)

CHC: (-166) | STL: (+140) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+126) | STL: +1.5 (-152)

CHC: -1.5 (+126) | STL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 8-1, 3.50 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 4-9, 3.64 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Matthew Boyd (8-1, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Michael McGreevy (4-9, 3.64 ERA). Boyd's team is 9-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Boyd's team is 8-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals are 12-11-0 against the spread when McGreevy starts. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in 16 of McGreevy's starts this season, and they went 8-8 in those games.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (67.8%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Cardinals, Chicago is the favorite at -166, and St. Louis is +140 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +126 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -152.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Cardinals contest on Aug. 15 has been set at 9.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (59%) in those games.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 11 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of their 118 opportunities.

In 118 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 60-58-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline 81 total times this season. They've finished 38-43 in those games.

St. Louis has gone 6-10 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer (37.5%).

The Cardinals have played in 118 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-65-7).

The Cardinals have gone 63-55-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in OBP (.378), slugging percentage (.534) and total hits (130) this season. He has a .279 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 30th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Alex Bregman is hitting .253 with 23 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 76th, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 94th.

Nico Hoerner has 125 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.321/.364.

Hoerner heads into this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has been key for Chicago with 109 hits, an OBP of .363 plus a slugging percentage of .486.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has racked up a slugging percentage of .478, a team-high for the Cardinals. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Jordan Walker's 129 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .243 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 60 walks.

Ivan Herrera has a .358 OBP to pace his team.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/14/2026: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +170)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +170) 7/30/2026: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/29/2026: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -125, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -125, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/28/2026: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/5/2026: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/3/2026: 17-1 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/31/2026: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/30/2026: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/28/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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