FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 2

The Friday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Panthers Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4)
  • Date: Friday, June 6, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: TNT

Oilers vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-125)Panthers (+104)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (52%)

Oilers vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-245 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +194.

Oilers vs Panthers Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Panthers on June 6 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +106 and the under -130.

Oilers vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Panthers, Edmonton is the favorite at -125, and Florida is +104 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup