NHL
Oilers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 2
The Friday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.
Before you place your bet on this matchup, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Oilers vs Panthers Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4)
- Date: Friday, June 6, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: TNT
Oilers vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-125)
|Panthers (+104)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (52%)
Oilers vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-245 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +194.
Oilers vs Panthers Over/Under
- Oilers versus Panthers on June 6 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +106 and the under -130.
Oilers vs Panthers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Panthers, Edmonton is the favorite at -125, and Florida is +104 playing on the road.