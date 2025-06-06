Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 6

Friday's MLB slate features the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSUN and FDSFL

MLB Network, FDSSUN and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Edward Cabrera

Zack Littell vs. Edward Cabrera Records: Rays (32-29), Marlins (23-37)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 64.40%

64.40% Marlins Win Probability: 35.60%

Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH

SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Joe Ross

Bailey Falter vs. Joe Ross Records: Pirates (23-39), Phillies (37-25)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 51.49%

51.49% Pirates Win Probability: 48.51%

Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and RSN

MASN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Patrick Corbin

Mike Soroka vs. Patrick Corbin Records: Nationals (29-32), Rangers (29-33)

Nationals (29-32), Rangers (29-33) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 51.63%

51.63% Rangers Win Probability: 48.37%

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and NESN

MLB Network, YES and NESN Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Walker Buehler

Will Warren vs. Walker Buehler Records: Yankees (37-23), Red Sox (30-34)

Yankees (37-23), Red Sox (30-34) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 68.86%

68.86% Red Sox Win Probability: 31.14%

Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Ben Brown

Tarik Skubal vs. Ben Brown Records: Tigers (41-23), Cubs (38-23)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 53.93%

53.93% Cubs Win Probability: 46.07%

Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SCHN

CLEG and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Colton Gordon

Logan Allen vs. Colton Gordon Records: Guardians (33-27), Astros (33-28)

Guardians (33-27), Astros (33-28) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Astros Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 54.82%

54.82% Guardians Win Probability: 45.18%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Nick Lodolo vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Reds (30-33), Diamondbacks (31-31)

Reds (30-33), Diamondbacks (31-31) Reds Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 54.32%

54.32% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.68%

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSKC

CHSN and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Seth Lugo

Davis Martin vs. Seth Lugo Records: White Sox (20-43), Royals (32-30)

White Sox (20-43), Royals (32-30) Royals Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 57.31%

57.31% White Sox Win Probability: 42.69%

San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and SDPA

FDSWI and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Randy Vasquez

Chad Patrick vs. Randy Vasquez Records: Brewers (34-29), Padres (35-26)

Brewers (34-29), Padres (35-26) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Padres Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 51.79%

51.79% Brewers Win Probability: 48.21%

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SN1

MNNT and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Kevin Gausman

Bailey Ober vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Twins (34-28), Blue Jays (33-29)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 56.12%

56.12% Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.88%

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and SportsNet LA

FDSMW and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs.

Sonny Gray vs. Records: Cardinals (34-27), Dodgers (38-25)

Cardinals (34-27), Dodgers (38-25) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 57.47%

57.47% Dodgers Win Probability: 42.53%

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SNY

COLR and SNY Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Kodai Senga

Antonio Senzatela vs. Kodai Senga Records: Rockies (12-50), Mets (39-24)

Rockies (12-50), Mets (39-24) Mets Moneyline Odds: -310

-310 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +250

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 70.67%

70.67% Rockies Win Probability: 29.33%

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and ROOT Sports NW

FDSW and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Bryce Miller

Kyle Hendricks vs. Bryce Miller Records: Angels (28-33), Mariners (32-29)

Angels (28-33), Mariners (32-29) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Angels Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 60.82%

60.82% Angels Win Probability: 39.18%

Baltimore Orioles at Athletics

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MASN2

NBCS-CA and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Dean Kremer

JP Sears vs. Dean Kremer Records: Athletics (24-40), Orioles (25-36)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 52.44%

52.44% Athletics Win Probability: 47.56%

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSSO

MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Hayden Birdsong vs. Spencer Schwellenbach

Hayden Birdsong vs. Spencer Schwellenbach Records: Giants (35-28), Braves (27-34)

Giants (35-28), Braves (27-34) Braves Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Giants Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 50.93%

50.93% Braves Win Probability: 49.07%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.