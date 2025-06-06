Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 6
Friday's MLB slate features the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSUN and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Edward Cabrera
- Records: Rays (32-29), Marlins (23-37)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 64.40%
- Marlins Win Probability: 35.60%
Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Joe Ross
- Records: Pirates (23-39), Phillies (37-25)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 51.49%
- Pirates Win Probability: 48.51%
Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Patrick Corbin
- Records: Nationals (29-32), Rangers (29-33)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -126
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 51.63%
- Rangers Win Probability: 48.37%
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Walker Buehler
- Records: Yankees (37-23), Red Sox (30-34)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -172
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 68.86%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 31.14%
Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Ben Brown
- Records: Tigers (41-23), Cubs (38-23)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 53.93%
- Cubs Win Probability: 46.07%
Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Colton Gordon
- Records: Guardians (33-27), Astros (33-28)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 54.82%
- Guardians Win Probability: 45.18%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Reds (30-33), Diamondbacks (31-31)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -108
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 54.32%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.68%
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: White Sox (20-43), Royals (32-30)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -180
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 57.31%
- White Sox Win Probability: 42.69%
San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Randy Vasquez
- Records: Brewers (34-29), Padres (35-26)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -148
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 51.79%
- Brewers Win Probability: 48.21%
Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Twins (34-28), Blue Jays (33-29)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 56.12%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.88%
Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs.
- Records: Cardinals (34-27), Dodgers (38-25)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 57.47%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 42.53%
New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Kodai Senga
- Records: Rockies (12-50), Mets (39-24)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -310
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +250
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 70.67%
- Rockies Win Probability: 29.33%
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Bryce Miller
- Records: Angels (28-33), Mariners (32-29)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -146
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 60.82%
- Angels Win Probability: 39.18%
Baltimore Orioles at Athletics
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Dean Kremer
- Records: Athletics (24-40), Orioles (25-36)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 52.44%
- Athletics Win Probability: 47.56%
Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Hayden Birdsong vs. Spencer Schwellenbach
- Records: Giants (35-28), Braves (27-34)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -136
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 50.93%
- Braves Win Probability: 49.07%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.