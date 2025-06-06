FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 6

Data Skrive

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 6

Friday's MLB slate features the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSUN and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Edward Cabrera
  • Records: Rays (32-29), Marlins (23-37)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 64.40%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 35.60%

Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Joe Ross
  • Records: Pirates (23-39), Phillies (37-25)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 51.49%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 48.51%

Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Patrick Corbin
  • Records: Nationals (29-32), Rangers (29-33)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 51.63%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 48.37%

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Walker Buehler
  • Records: Yankees (37-23), Red Sox (30-34)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 68.86%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 31.14%

Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Ben Brown
  • Records: Tigers (41-23), Cubs (38-23)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 53.93%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 46.07%

Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Colton Gordon
  • Records: Guardians (33-27), Astros (33-28)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 54.82%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 45.18%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
  • Records: Reds (30-33), Diamondbacks (31-31)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 54.32%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.68%

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Seth Lugo
  • Records: White Sox (20-43), Royals (32-30)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -180
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 57.31%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 42.69%

San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Randy Vasquez
  • Records: Brewers (34-29), Padres (35-26)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 51.79%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 48.21%

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and SN1
  • Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. Kevin Gausman
  • Records: Twins (34-28), Blue Jays (33-29)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 56.12%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.88%

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs.
  • Records: Cardinals (34-27), Dodgers (38-25)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 57.47%
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 42.53%

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Kodai Senga
  • Records: Rockies (12-50), Mets (39-24)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -310
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +250

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 70.67%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 29.33%

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Bryce Miller
  • Records: Angels (28-33), Mariners (32-29)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 60.82%
  • Angels Win Probability: 39.18%

Baltimore Orioles at Athletics

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Dean Kremer
  • Records: Athletics (24-40), Orioles (25-36)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 52.44%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 47.56%

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Hayden Birdsong vs. Spencer Schwellenbach
  • Records: Giants (35-28), Braves (27-34)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 50.93%
  • Braves Win Probability: 49.07%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

