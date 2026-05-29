Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 29

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Chicago White Sox will face the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Friday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

White Sox vs Tigers Game Info

Chicago White Sox (29-27) vs. Detroit Tigers (22-35)

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Friday, May 29, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and DSN

White Sox vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-108) | DET: (-108)

CHW: (-108) | DET: (-108) Spread: CHW: +1.5 (-182) | DET: -1.5 (+150)

CHW: +1.5 (-182) | DET: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

White Sox vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Eisert (White Sox) - 0-0, 5.00 ERA vs Troy Melton (Tigers) - 1-0, 1.59 ERA

The probable starters are Brandon Eisert for the White Sox and Troy Melton (1-0) for the Tigers. Eisert and his team covered the spread in each of their three chances when he pitched last season. Eisert did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. Melton has started only one game with a set spread, which the Tigers covered. The Tigers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Melton start this season -- they won.

White Sox vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (57.2%)

White Sox vs Tigers Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -108 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -108 underdog on the road.

White Sox vs Tigers Spread

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for White Sox-Tigers on May 29, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends

The White Sox have been victorious in three of the six contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 5-3 when favored by -108 or more this year.

The White Sox and their opponents have gone over in 31 of their 54 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 54 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 32-22-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (8-16).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Detroit has a record of 8-16 (33.3%).

The Tigers have played in 56 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-31-1).

The Tigers have a 27-29-0 record ATS this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .231 with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 37 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .364 and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami leads Chicago with 48 hits and an OBP of .381 this season. He's batting .242 and slugging .566.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Murakami enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Colson Montgomery is batting .232 with a .473 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.

Montgomery has recorded a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Chase Meidroth leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .388, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is batting .291 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .394.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 24th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Dillon Dingler leads his team with 42 hits. He has a batting average of .231 while slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 51st in slugging.

Riley Greene has accumulated an on-base percentage of .398 and a slugging percentage of .436. Both lead the Tigers.

Matt Vierling has nine doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .210.

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