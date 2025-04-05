Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 9:13 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (3-4) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-5)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and CHSN

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-230) | CHW: (+190)

DET: (-230) | CHW: (+190) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-108) | CHW: +1.5 (-111)

DET: -1.5 (-108) | CHW: +1.5 (-111) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson (Tigers) - 0-1, 7.71 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Reese Olson (0-1) for the Tigers and Davis Martin for the White Sox. Olson and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Olson's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Martin has started just one game with a set spread, which the White Sox covered. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Martin start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (65.5%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-White Sox, Detroit is the favorite at -230, and Chicago is +190 playing on the road.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Tigers. The White Sox are -111 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -108.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Tigers-White Sox on April 5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have split the two match ups they've played as odds-on favorites this season.

Detroit has played as a favorite of -230 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in five of their seven games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 28.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (2-5).

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The White Sox have played in seven games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total four times (4-2-1).

The White Sox have gone 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.750) and total hits (11) this season. He's batting .344 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Greene has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBI.

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with an OBP of .469 this season while batting .320 with six walks and five runs scored. He's slugging .520.

He is 32nd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging in the majors.

Dillon Dingler has six hits this season and has a slash line of .400/.438/.733.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .261 with a .250 OBP and six RBI for Detroit this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi has an on-base percentage of .370, a slugging percentage of .560, and has eight hits, all club-bests for the White Sox (while batting .320).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 32nd, his on-base percentage is 53rd, and he is 39th in slugging.

Benintendi hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a home run and three RBI.

Brooks Baldwin is hitting .333 with a double and a home run. He's slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Nick Maton has two home runs and four walks while batting .143.

Michael A. Taylor is batting .250 with a home run and a walk.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

4/4/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/29/2024: 9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/27/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/26/2024: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/25/2024: 9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/24/2024: 13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/23/2024: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/23/2024: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/22/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/21/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!