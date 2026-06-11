Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Minnesota Twins.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Twins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (28-39) vs. Minnesota Twins (30-38)

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Thursday, June 11, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Twins.TV

Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-122) | MIN: (+104)

DET: (-122) | MIN: (+104) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+155) | MIN: +1.5 (-188)

DET: -1.5 (+155) | MIN: +1.5 (-188) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 2-4, 3.95 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 2-3, 4.15 ERA

The probable pitchers are Keider Montero (2-4) for the Tigers and Zebby Matthews (2-3) for the Twins. Montero's team is 7-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Montero's team is 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins have gone 2-3-0 against the spread when Matthews starts. The Twins were named the moneyline underdog for one Matthews start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (55.6%)

Tigers vs Twins Moneyline

The Tigers vs Twins moneyline has Detroit as a -122 favorite, while Minnesota is a +104 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Tigers. The Twins are -188 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are +155.

Tigers vs Twins Over/Under

Tigers versus Twins on June 11 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 15, or 48.4%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 13-9 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 29 of 65 chances this season.

In 65 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 33-32-0 against the spread.

The Twins have won 18 of the 42 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Minnesota has a 16-20 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Twins have played in 66 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-24-2).

The Twins have a 36-30-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is hitting .286 with 14 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 39 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .390 and a slugging percentage of .419.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

Dillon Dingler has 54 hits, which is tops among Detroit batters this season. He's batting .248 with 29 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .329.

His batting average ranks 84th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 89th, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Riley Greene is slashing .306/.396/.459 this season and leads the Tigers with an OPS of .855.

Gleyber Torres has three home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .270 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.554) and paces the Twins in hits (59). He's batting .255 and with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is 73rd in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Brooks Lee is hitting .241 with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .295.

He is 100th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Luke Keaschall has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks while hitting .247.

Josh Bell has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .228.

Tigers vs Twins Head to Head

4/9/2026: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/8/2026: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/7/2026: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/6/2026: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 8-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2025: 8-5 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-5 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/15/2025: 7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/6/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/5/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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