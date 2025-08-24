Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 24

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Detroit Tigers face the Kansas City Royals.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (77-53) vs. Kansas City Royals (66-63)

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Sunday, August 24, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSKC

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-152) | KC: (+128)

DET: (-152) | KC: (+128) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+132) | KC: +1.5 (-160)

DET: -1.5 (+132) | KC: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 7-12, 4.51 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 8-6, 3.73 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Jack Flaherty (7-12) to the mound, while Seth Lugo (8-6) will answer the bell for the Royals. Flaherty's team is 9-15-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Flaherty starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-8. The Royals have an 11-13-0 record against the spread in Lugo's starts. The Royals are 9-7 in Lugo's 16 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (61.5%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -152 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +132 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -160.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

The Tigers-Royals contest on Aug. 24 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 54 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 34-12 when favored by -152 or more this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 62 of their 124 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 61-63-0 against the spread in their 124 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have put together a 34-40 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Kansas City has a 12-13 record (winning 48% of its games).

The Royals have played in 127 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-70-2).

The Royals have covered 52% of their games this season, going 66-61-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 110 hits. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .399.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 104th in slugging.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 127 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .508. He's batting .263 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 59th, his on-base percentage 98th, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Spencer Torkelson has collected 108 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Zach McKinstry is batting .265 with a .340 OBP and 41 RBI for Detroit this season.

McKinstry brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with two triples, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a slugging percentage of .498 and has 147 hits, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is 12th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Witt hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .405 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBIs.

Maikel Garcia's .364 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .301 while slugging .466.

His batting average is fifth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 46th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 21 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .263.

Salvador Perez is batting .247 with 30 doubles, 22 home runs and 23 walks.

Tigers vs Royals Head to Head

8/22/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/1/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2025: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/30/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/20/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/19/2025: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/18/2025: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/17/2025: 6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/18/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/17/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

