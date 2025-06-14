FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 14

Will Spencer Strider strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Ryan Bergert record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 14, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Ryan Bergert (Padres): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 1.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Stephen Kolek (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers

  • Adrian Houser (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets

  • Tylor Megill (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

  • Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Mike Burrows (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros

  • Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Chris Paddack (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Colton Gordon (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers

  • Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves

  • Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Chase Dollander (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

  • George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Athletics at Kansas City Royals

  • Jacob Lopez (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Michael Lorenzen (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Bowden Francis (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles

  • Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -172) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Tyler Anderson (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

  • Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 7.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • José Quintana (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +142, Under -184) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

