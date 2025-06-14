Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 14

Will Spencer Strider strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Ryan Bergert record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 14, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryan Bergert (Padres): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 1.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 1.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Stephen Kolek (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 4.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -130) | 5.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers

Adrian Houser (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets

Tylor Megill (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 6.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 5.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Mike Burrows (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -122) | 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros

Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 6.3 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Chris Paddack (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 3.8 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Colton Gordon (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -154) | 6.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Chase Dollander (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 6.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Athletics at Kansas City Royals

Jacob Lopez (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Michael Lorenzen (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -106) | 4.7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 4.3 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 6.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Bowden Francis (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles

Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -172) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -172) | 3.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Tyler Anderson (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 7.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 7.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers