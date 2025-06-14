MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 14
Will Spencer Strider strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Ryan Bergert record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 14, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Ryan Bergert (Padres): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 1.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Stephen Kolek (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers
- Adrian Houser (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets
- Tylor Megill (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs
- Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Mike Burrows (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros
- Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Chris Paddack (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Colton Gordon (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers
- Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves
- Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Chase Dollander (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Athletics at Kansas City Royals
- Jacob Lopez (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Michael Lorenzen (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies
- Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Bowden Francis (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles
- Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -172) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Tyler Anderson (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox
- Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 7.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
- Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- José Quintana (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +142, Under -184) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances