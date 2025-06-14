Tigers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Tigers vs Reds Game Info

Detroit Tigers (46-25) vs. Cincinnati Reds (35-35)

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSOH

Tigers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-184) | CIN: (+154)

DET: (-184) | CIN: (+154) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+114) | CIN: +1.5 (-137)

DET: -1.5 (+114) | CIN: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 5-6, 3.41 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 6-4, 4.59 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Jack Flaherty (5-6, 3.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Brady Singer (6-4, 4.59 ERA). When Flaherty starts, his team is 5-8-0 against the spread this season. Flaherty's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-4). The Reds have gone 9-4-0 against the spread when Singer starts. The Reds are 6-1 in Singer's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (61%)

Tigers vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Reds reveal Detroit as the favorite (-184) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+154) on the road.

Tigers vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Tigers. The Reds are -137 to cover, and the Tigers are +114.

Tigers vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Reds contest on June 14 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Tigers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 30, or 69.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 10 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 31 of their 69 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 69 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 39-30-0 against the spread.

The Reds have won 19 of the 38 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Cincinnati has a record of 1-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer (25%).

The Reds have played in 67 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-36-2).

The Reds have collected a 35-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.2% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (57) this season while batting .237 with 31 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .498.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 119th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 57 hits. He's batting .271 while slugging .414.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging in the majors.

Riley Greene has a team-high 74 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .498.

Kerry Carpenter has been key for Detroit with 61 hits, an OBP of .290 plus a slugging percentage of .485.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 71 hits. He's batting .267 and slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

TJ Friedl paces his team with a .384 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .448 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .294.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Gavin Lux is hitting .276 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks.

Jose Trevino is hitting .292 with 14 doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

Tigers vs Reds Head to Head

6/13/2025: 11-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/7/2024: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/6/2024: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/5/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/14/2023: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 9/13/2023: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/12/2023: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

