NHL
Oilers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 5
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Oilers vs Panthers Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4)
- Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: TNT
Oilers vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-125)
|Panthers (+104)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (51.9%)
Oilers vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Panthers. The Oilers are +198 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are -250.
Oilers vs Panthers Over/Under
- Oilers versus Panthers on June 14 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.
Oilers vs Panthers Moneyline
- Florida is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -125 favorite at home.