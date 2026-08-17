Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the Miami Marlins.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (67-58) vs. Miami Marlins (64-61)

Date: Monday, August 17, 2026

Monday, August 17, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and Marlins.TV

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-250) | MIA: (+205)

PHI: (-250) | MIA: (+205) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-115) | MIA: +1.5 (-104)

PHI: -1.5 (-115) | MIA: +1.5 (-104) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 15-4, 2.54 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 6-7, 4.41 ERA

The Phillies will call on Cristopher Sanchez (15-4) versus the Marlins and Janson Junk (6-7). Sanchez's team is 15-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Sanchez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 18-7. The Marlins have an 8-9-0 record against the spread in Junk's starts. The Marlins are 4-5 in Junk's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (59.8%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Phillies, Miami is the underdog at +205, and Philadelphia is -250 playing at home.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Marlins are -104 to cover, and the Phillies are -115.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Marlins on Aug. 17 is 8.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 56 times (62.9%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has not lost in four games when named as a moneyline favorite of -250 or better.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 121 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 48-73-0 in 121 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won 39.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-40).

Miami has played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Marlins have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-61-2).

The Marlins have a 64-59-0 record ATS this season (covering 52% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .256 with 87 walks and 77 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .493.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Harper hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, seven walks and an RBI.

Luis Arraez leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.433) thanks to 39 extra-base hits. He's batting .315 with an on-base percentage of .350.

His batting average ranks second among qualified players, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 63rd.

Arraez brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 109 hits. He is batting .247 this season and 53 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 110 hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .419.

Stott heads into this game on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .351 with three doubles, a home run, nine walks and six RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has a .452 slugging percentage, which leads the Marlins. He's batting .308 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage is 57th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards leads his team with a .365 OBP. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .385.

His batting average is 19th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 113th in slugging.

Javier Sanoja has 25 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks while batting .270.

Jakob Marsee has 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 60 walks while hitting .209.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

7/29/2026: 8-6 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-6 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/28/2026: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/27/2026: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/17/2026: 12-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/16/2026: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/15/2026: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/4/2026: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/3/2026: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/2/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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