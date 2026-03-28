Tigers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers will take on the San Diego Padres in MLB action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Padres Game Info

Detroit Tigers (2-0) vs. San Diego Padres (0-2)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and DSN

Tigers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-116) | SD: (-102)

DET: (-116) | SD: (-102) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+140) | SD: +1.5 (-170)

DET: -1.5 (+140) | SD: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Tigers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Tigers will look to Jack Flaherty against the Padres and Randy Vasquez. Flaherty and his team were 11-22-0 ATS in his 33 appearances with a spread last season. Flaherty appeared in 20 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 7-13 in those contests. Last season Vasquez and his team went 15-11-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Vasquez and his team finished with a 10-8 record in the 18 games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Tigers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (50.3%)

Tigers vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Padres reveal Detroit as the favorite (-116) and San Diego as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

Tigers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are hosting the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +140 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -170.

Tigers vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Padres game on March 28 has been set at 8, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Tigers were favorites in 108 games last season and came away with the win 59 times (54.6%) in those contests.

Last season Detroit came away with a win 57 times in 103 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents hit the over in 80 of their 162 games with a total last season.

The Padres went 34-36 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 48.6% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer last year, San Diego went 30-34 (46.9%).

The Padres played in 163 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-90-3).

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres ended last season with an OBP of .358 while batting .256 with 85 walks and 79 runs scored.

Riley Greene had 155 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .493.

Spencer Torkelson ended his last campaign with 135 hits, an OBP of .333, plus a slugging percentage of .456.

Zach McKinstry slashed .259/.333/.438 and finished with an OPS of .771.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. had a .368 on-base percentage while batting .268 last season.

Manny Machado racked up 169 total hits while slugging .460.

Ramon Laureano had 26 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .281 last season.

Xander Bogaerts hit .263 with 30 doubles, 11 home runs and 48 walks.

Tigers vs Padres Head to Head

3/27/2026: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/26/2026: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/23/2025: 6-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/22/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/21/2025: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/5/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/4/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/2/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/23/2023: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/22/2023: 14-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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