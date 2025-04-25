Tigers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Detroit Tigers play the Baltimore Orioles.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Orioles Game Info

Detroit Tigers (15-10) vs. Baltimore Orioles (10-14)

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and MASN2

Tigers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-126) | BAL: (+108)

DET: (-126) | BAL: (+108) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+160) | BAL: +1.5 (-194)

DET: -1.5 (+160) | BAL: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Tigers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 3-1, 2.22 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA

The probable starters are Casey Mize (3-1) for the Tigers and Brandon Young for the Orioles. Mize and his team are 3-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Mize's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Young has started just one game with a set spread, which the Orioles covered. The Orioles have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Young starts this season.

Tigers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (55.8%)

Tigers vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Tigers, Baltimore is the underdog at +108, and Detroit is -126 playing at home.

Tigers vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-194 to cover), and Detroit is +160 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Orioles Over/Under

Tigers versus Orioles on April 25 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 13 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (69.2%) in those contests.

This year Detroit has won nine of 11 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 10 of their 25 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 15-10-0 against the spread in their 25 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 10 total times this season. They've finished 5-5 in those games.

Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Orioles have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times this season for a 14-8-2 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have gone 8-16-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with 24 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .571. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 66th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Zach McKinstry has 23 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .416. He's batting .311 and slugging .459.

Among qualifiers, he is 21st in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

McKinstry takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .474 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI.

Kerry Carpenter has 23 hits this season and has a slash line of .299/.321/.532.

Gleyber Torres has been key for Detroit with 15 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .415.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has accumulated 23 hits with a .433 on-base percentage and a .590 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Orioles. He's batting .295.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 32nd in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Mullins hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .294 with a double, three home runs, 10 walks and four RBI.

Adley Rutschman has two doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .205. He's slugging .364 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 121st in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .283.

Jordan Westburg has two doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks while batting .193.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!