Tigers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the New York Mets.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Mets Game Info

Detroit Tigers (19-23) vs. New York Mets (16-25)

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and DSN

Tigers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-110) | NYM: (-106)

DET: (-110) | NYM: (-106) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182)

DET: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 2-2, 4.57 ERA vs Christian Scott (Mets) - 0-0, 3.27 ERA

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (2-2) for the Tigers and Christian Scott for the Mets. Valdez's team is 5-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Valdez's team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Scott's three starts with a set spread. The Mets have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Scott starts this season.

Tigers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (53.2%)

Tigers vs Mets Moneyline

The Tigers vs Mets moneyline has Detroit as a -110 favorite, while New York is a -106 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Mets Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Mets. The Tigers are +150 to cover, and the Mets are -182.

Tigers vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Tigers-Mets contest on May 13, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (54.2%) in those games.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 13 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 20 of 42 chances this season.

In 42 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 21-21-0 against the spread.

The Mets have been the moneyline underdog nine total times this season. They've gone 2-7 in those games.

New York has a 2-6 record (winning only 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Mets have played in 41 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-23-3).

The Mets have gone 15-26-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is hitting .300 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 24 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .403 while slugging .447.

Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double and four walks.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.414), slugging percentage (.483) and total hits (47) this season. He's batting .315.

He is ninth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Greene heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .417 with five doubles, five walks and two RBIs.

Dillon Dingler has collected 30 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .461 this season.

Dingler brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .105 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Spencer Torkelson has six home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .206 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .271. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Bo Bichette leads his team with a .289 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .223 with an on-base percentage of .272.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 126th, his on-base percentage is 157th, and he is 165th in slugging.

Carson Benge has five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .215.

Mark Vientos is hitting .239 with five doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Tigers vs Mets Head to Head

5/12/2026: 10-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/3/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/2/2025: 12-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/1/2025: 10-8 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-8 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/4/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/4/2024: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/1/2024: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/4/2023: 2-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

2-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/3/2023: 8-1 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-1 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/3/2023: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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