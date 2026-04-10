Tigers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are playing the Miami Marlins.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Marlins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (4-9) vs. Miami Marlins (8-5)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Marlins.TV

Tigers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-138) | MIA: (+118)

DET: (-138) | MIA: (+118) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+164) | MIA: +1.5 (-200)

DET: -1.5 (+164) | MIA: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 0-1, 5.23 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 0-1, 3.09 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Casey Mize (0-1) to the mound, while Janson Junk (0-1) will answer the bell for the Marlins. Mize has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Mize's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Junk has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins went 1-1-0. The Marlins have always been the moneyline underdog when Junk starts this season.

Tigers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (58.9%)

Tigers vs Marlins Moneyline

Detroit is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +118 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-200 to cover), and Detroit is +164 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Tigers-Marlins on April 11, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in three of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Detroit has won two of six games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in six of their 13 opportunities.

The Tigers are 4-9-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they lost both games.

Miami has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 12 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-4-0).

The Marlins have a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has an OPS of .792, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season. He has a .286 batting average.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 41st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 70th in slugging.

Gleyber Torres is batting .234 with a double, a home run and 12 walks. He's slugging .319 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 95th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage.

Torres takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, three walks and three RBIs.

Colt Keith has 14 hits and an OBP of .395 to go with a slugging percentage of .500.

Keith has recorded a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Dillon Dingler has two home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .265 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has racked up a team-best OBP (.453) and slugging percentage (.563). He's batting .396.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks second in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Liam Hicks paces his team with 11 hits. He has a batting average of .314 while slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .390.

His batting average is 30th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 31st, and he is 14th in slugging.

Otto Lopez has two doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while batting .333.

Owen Caissie is batting .324 with four doubles, two home runs and three walks.

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