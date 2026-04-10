Tigers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Miami Marlins.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Marlins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (4-9) vs. Miami Marlins (8-5)

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Marlins.TV

Tigers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-152) | MIA: (+128)

DET: (-152) | MIA: (+128) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170)

DET: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 0-1, 4.15 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Marlins) - 0-1, 8.31 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Keider Montero (0-1) to the mound, while Chris Paddack (0-1) will get the nod for the Marlins. Montero and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Montero's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Paddack has started only one game with a set spread, which the Marlins failed to cover. The Marlins have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Paddack starts this season.

Tigers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (54.4%)

Tigers vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Marlins reveal Detroit as the favorite (-152) and Miami as the underdog (+128) on the road.

Tigers vs Marlins Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Marlins. The Tigers are +140 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -170.

Tigers vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-Marlins on April 10, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

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Tigers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in eight games this year and have walked away with the win three times (37.5%) in those games.

Detroit has a record of 2-3 when favored by -152 or more this year.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in six of their 13 opportunities.

The Tigers are 4-9-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they lost both games.

Miami has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

In the 12 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-4-0).

The Marlins have put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.429) thanks to six extra-base hits. He has a .286 batting average and an on-base percentage of .364.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Gleyber Torres is batting .234 with a double, a home run and 12 walks, while slugging .319 with an on-base percentage of .383.

He is 95th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging in the majors.

Torres heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, three walks and three RBIs.

Colt Keith has 14 hits and an OBP of .395 to go with a slugging percentage of .500.

Keith has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Dillon Dingler is batting .265 with a .390 OBP and eight RBI for Detroit this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has racked up an on-base percentage of .453 and a slugging percentage of .563. Both lead the Marlins. He's batting .396.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is second, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Liam Hicks' 11 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .314 while slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .390.

He is currently 31st in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Otto Lopez is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

Owen Caissie is batting .324 with four doubles, two home runs and three walks.

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