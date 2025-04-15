Tigers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15
On Tuesday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are up against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Tigers vs Brewers Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (10-6) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (8-9)
- Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: FDSWI and FDSDET
Tigers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-118) | MIL: (-100)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+140) | MIL: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Tigers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 1-0, 1.62 ERA vs Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 0-0, 1.80 ERA
The Tigers will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (1-0, 1.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Quinn Priester. Flaherty's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Flaherty's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Priester has started just one game with a set spread, which the Brewers failed to cover. The Brewers have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Priester starts this season.
Tigers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Brewers win (50.8%)
Tigers vs Brewers Moneyline
- The Tigers vs Brewers moneyline has Detroit as a -118 favorite, while Milwaukee is a -100 underdog at home.
Tigers vs Brewers Spread
- The Tigers are at the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+140 to cover) on the runline. Milwaukee is -170 to cover.
Tigers vs Brewers Over/Under
- The Tigers-Brewers contest on April 15 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.
Tigers vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Tigers have been favorites in six games this season and have come away with the win five times (83.3%) in those contests.
- This season Detroit has come away with a win five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 16 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Tigers are 10-6-0 against the spread in their 16 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Brewers have won 14.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (1-6).
- Milwaukee is 1-5 (winning just 16.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.
- The Brewers have played in 17 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-10-0).
- The Brewers have an 8-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.1% of the time).
Tigers Player Leaders
- Spencer Torkelson has 17 hits and an OBP of .380 to go with a slugging percentage of .627. All three of those stats are best among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .288 batting average, as well.
- He ranks 47th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Kerry Carpenter is batting .269 with two doubles, five home runs and a walk. He's slugging .596 with an on-base percentage of .304.
- He is 64th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Carpenter takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run and an RBI.
- Zach McKinstry is batting .275 with a .412 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.
- Trey Sweeney has one home run, seven RBI and a batting average of .227 this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Jackson Chourio has racked up 22 hits, a team-best for the Brewers. He's batting .289 and slugging .592 with an on-base percentage of .286.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is 17th in slugging.
- Brice Turang leads his team with a .478 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .333 with an on-base percentage of .365.
- He ranks 12th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- William Contreras is batting .228 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Sal Frelick has a .397 on-base percentage to pace his team.
Tigers vs Brewers Head to Head
- 4/14/2025: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 6/9/2024: 10-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 6/8/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 6/7/2024: 10-0 MIL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/26/2023: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 4/25/2023: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 4/24/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
