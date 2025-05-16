Tigers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Detroit Tigers (29-15) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (21-22)

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: MLB Network, SN1, and FDSDET

Tigers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-116) | TOR: (-102)

DET: (-116) | TOR: (-102) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+136) | TOR: +1.5 (-164)

DET: -1.5 (+136) | TOR: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 1-5, 4.61 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 2-5, 5.40 ERA

The probable starters are Jack Flaherty (1-5) for the Tigers and Bowden Francis (2-5) for the Blue Jays. Flaherty and his team have a record of 2-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Flaherty's team has won 25% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-3). The Blue Jays have gone 6-2-0 against the spread when Francis starts. The Blue Jays have a 1-5 record in Francis' six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (58.9%)

Tigers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Detroit is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -102 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Tigers are +136 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -164.

The over/under for the Tigers versus Blue Jays contest on May 16 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Tigers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 19 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has been victorious 19 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 43 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 43 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 25-18-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have won 13 of the 26 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Toronto has a 9-10 record (winning 47.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 42 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-19-1).

The Blue Jays have gone 26-16-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .240 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .526.

He ranks 104th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Kerry Carpenter has 43 hits, which ranks first among Detroit batters this season. He's batting .295 with 16 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .534 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is 23rd in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging in the majors.

Carpenter takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Gleyber Torres has collected 35 base hits, an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .497, fueled by 17 extra-base hits.

Greene takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has accumulated a team-best .395 on-base percentage. He's batting .294 and slugging .438.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage is 11th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Guerrero heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBIs.

Bo Bichette leads his team with a .415 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is currently 33rd in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

George Springer has racked up 36 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .283 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.

