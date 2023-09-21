Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 21

Odds updated as of 7:32 PM

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Oakland Athletics.

Tigers vs Athletics Game Info

Detroit Tigers (71-81) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-106)

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-188) | OAK: (+158)

DET: (-188) | OAK: (+158) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-111) | OAK: +1.5 (-108)

DET: -1.5 (-111) | OAK: +1.5 (-108) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 6-3, 3.25 ERA vs Luis Medina (Athletics) - 3-9, 5.56 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Tarik Skubal (6-3, 3.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Medina (3-9, 5.56 ERA). Skubal's team is 6-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Skubal's team has a record of 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics are 7-8-0 ATS in Medina's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics are 3-12 in Medina's 15 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (56%)

Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Athletics, Detroit is the favorite at -188, and Oakland is +158 playing at home.

Tigers vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are at +1.5 on the runline against the Tigers. The Athletics are -108 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -111.

Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under

Tigers versus Athletics, on September 21, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (60%) in those games.

Detroit has been listed as a favorite of -188 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 70 of their 151 opportunities.

The Tigers are 78-73-0 against the spread in their 151 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have won 30.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (45-103).

Oakland has gone 24-67 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer (26.4%).

The Athletics have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 78 of those games (78-65-8).

The Athletics have put together a 72-79-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.7% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 132 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .448, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .234 batting average and an on-base percentage of .315.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 116th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Kerry Carpenter is hitting .290 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 28 walks, while slugging .499 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Matt Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.329) this season, fueled by 115 hits.

Zach McKinstry is batting .227 with a .301 OBP and 32 RBI for Detroit this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up a team-best OBP (.324), while pacing the Athletics in hits (103). He's batting .241 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 112th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Esteury Ruiz paces his team with a .339 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .251 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Tony Kemp has 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 43 walks while hitting .211.

Ryan Noda has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 73 walks while hitting .232.

Tigers vs. Athletics Head to Head

7/21/2022: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/6/2023: 9-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/5/2023: 12-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

12-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/4/2023: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/21/2022: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/12/2022: 5-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/11/2022: 9-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/10/2022: 4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/9/2022: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

