Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, versus the Athletics.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Athletics Game Info

Detroit Tigers (52-58) vs. Athletics (45-65)

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and DSN

Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-172) | OAK: (+160)

DET: (-172) | OAK: (+160) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-114) | OAK: +1.5 (-105)

DET: -1.5 (-114) | OAK: +1.5 (-105) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 5-7, 4.53 ERA vs Jack Perkins (Athletics) - 2-6, 6.45 ERA

The Tigers will look to Framber Valdez (5-7) versus the Athletics and Jack Perkins (2-6). When Valdez starts, his team is 8-12-0 against the spread this season. Valdez's team has won 30% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-7). The Athletics have a 2-6-0 ATS record in Perkins' eight starts with a set spread. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for three Perkins starts this season -- they lost each time.

Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (55%)

Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Tigers vs Athletics moneyline has the Tigers as a -172 favorite, while the Athletics are a +160 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Athletics Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Tigers are -114 to cover, while the Athletics are -105 to cover.

Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 10.5 has been set for Tigers-Athletics on Aug. 1, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

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Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 32, or 54.2%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 or better on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 46 of their 108 games with a total this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 55-53-0 in 108 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have gone 29-44 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.7% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 2-4 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer (33.3%).

The Athletics have played in 110 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-56-1).

The Athletics have a 50-60-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .424. He has a .285 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 77th in slugging.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 102 hits. He is batting .269 this season and has 47 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 47th, his on-base percentage 70th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Dingler brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .240 with a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Riley Greene has collected 109 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Spencer Torkelson has been key for Detroit with 80 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .426.

Torkelson has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz a has .396 on-base percentage to pace the Athletics. He's batting .256 while slugging .483.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is 27th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .240 with 22 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .335.

His batting average is 106th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Jacob Wilson is hitting .276 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Jeff McNeil is batting .246 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

Tigers vs Athletics Head to Head

7/31/2026: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/9/2026: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/8/2026: 6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/7/2026: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/27/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/26/2025: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2025: 8-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/26/2025: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/25/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/8/2024: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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