Brewers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Angels Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (68-41) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-68)

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-146) | LAA: (+136)

MIL: (-146) | LAA: (+136) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+100) | LAA: +1.5 (-120)

MIL: -1.5 (+100) | LAA: +1.5 (-120) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser (Brewers) - 3-4, 4.71 ERA vs Brent Suter (Angels) - 1-2, 4.26 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Robert Gasser (3-4) to the mound, while Brent Suter (1-2) will get the nod for the Angels. Gasser's team is 5-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gasser's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-3). Suter has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels went 1-1-0. The Angels were named the moneyline underdog for two Suter starts this season -- they split the games.

Brewers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (53.3%)

Brewers vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Angels, Milwaukee is the favorite at -146, and Los Angeles is +136 playing at home.

Brewers vs Angels Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Brewers are +100 to cover, and the Angels are -120.

Brewers vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Brewers-Angels on Aug. 1, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 53, or 66.2%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Milwaukee has won 29 of 45 games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 109 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers are 58-51-0 against the spread in their 109 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have compiled a 29-54 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34.9% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Los Angeles has an 11-19 record (winning only 36.7% of its games).

In the 109 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-58-2).

The Angels have put together a 56-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .468, fueled by 44 extra-base hits. He has a .271 batting average and an on-base percentage of .366.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 90 hits and an OBP of .373 this season. He's batting .269 and slugging .500.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Bauers has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .355 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

William Contreras is batting .272 with a .396 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.

Contreras has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a triple and a walk.

Jackson Chourio has 13 home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .273 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has put up an on-base percentage of .389 and has 79 hits, both team-high numbers for the Angels. He's batting .241 and slugging .454.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 104th, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is 49th in slugging.

Zach Neto is batting .232 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 119th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell has racked up a team-high .400 slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .279 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.

Brewers vs Angels Head to Head

7/31/2026: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -160, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -160, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/18/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/17/2025: 9-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

9-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/16/2025: 9-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

9-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/19/2024: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/18/2024: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/17/2024: 5-3 LAA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 LAA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/30/2023: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/29/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/28/2023: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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