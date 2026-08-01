Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Giants Game Info

San Diego Padres (56-54) vs. San Francisco Giants (47-63)

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and NBCS-BA

Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-144) | SF: (+134)

SD: (-144) | SF: (+134) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+134) | SF: +1.5 (-162)

SD: -1.5 (+134) | SF: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Padres) - 6-5, 5.13 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Giants) - 3-9, 4.96 ERA

The Padres will call on Walker Buehler (6-5) against the Giants and Tyler Mahle (3-9). Buehler's team is 15-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Buehler's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-3). The Giants are 7-10-0 ATS in Mahle's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Giants are 4-7 in Mahle's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (50.5%)

Padres vs Giants Moneyline

The Padres vs Giants moneyline has San Diego as a -144 favorite, while San Francisco is a +134 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Giants Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Giants. The Padres are +134 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -162.

Padres vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Padres-Giants on Aug. 1, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Giants Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (53.3%) in those contests.

San Diego has a record of 12-8 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 49 of their 110 opportunities.

In 110 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 61-49-0 against the spread.

The Giants have been the moneyline underdog 66 total times this season. They've finished 24-42 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, San Francisco has a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of its games).

The Giants have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 107 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 50 of those games (50-49-8).

The Giants have gone 48-59-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego OPS (.758) this season. He has a .286 batting average, an on-base percentage of .356, and a slugging percentage of .403.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is 19th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging.

Tatis hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 85 hits. He is batting .214 this season and has 42 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 134th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .218 with a .312 OBP and 40 RBI for San Diego this season.

Bogaerts heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a walk and two RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .364 and a slugging percentage of .446. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .328.

He ranks first in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .300 with 24 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him eighth, his on-base percentage is 63rd, and he is 69th in slugging.

Rafael Devers has 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .247.

Willy Adames has 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 29 walks while batting .225.

Padres vs Giants Head to Head

7/31/2026: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/30/2026: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/6/2026: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/5/2026: 10-5 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-5 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/4/2026: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/1/2026: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/31/2026: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/30/2026: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 8/21/2025: 8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/20/2025: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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