Dodgers vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-41) vs. Boston Red Sox (58-51)

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and NESN

Dodgers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-174) | BOS: (+162)

LAD: (-174) | BOS: (+162) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+120) | BOS: +1.5 (-144)

LAD: -1.5 (+120) | BOS: +1.5 (-144) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 11-6, 2.72 ERA vs Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 6-6, 3.32 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-6, 2.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Payton Tolle (6-6, 3.32 ERA). Yamamoto's team is 10-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Yamamoto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 13-6. The Red Sox are 5-12-0 ATS in Tolle's 17 starts with a set spread. The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Tolle's starts this season, and they went 1-5 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (64.5%)

Dodgers vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Dodgers, Boston is the underdog at +162, and Los Angeles is -174 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Red Sox are -144 to cover, and the Dodgers are +120.

The Dodgers-Red Sox contest on Aug. 1 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 67 wins in the 106 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 37 times in 61 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 51 of their 109 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 49-60-0 in 109 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (17-17).

Boston has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +162 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 107 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-60-2).

The Red Sox are 52-55-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 112 hits and an OBP of .394 this season. He has a .291 batting average and a slugging percentage of .545.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 13th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Ohtani has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 54 runs. He's batting .305 this season and slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .382.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in 10 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .488 with four doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Andy Pages is batting .269 with a .460 slugging percentage and 71 RBI this year.

Pages enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Max Muncy has been key for Los Angeles with 84 hits, an OBP of .348 plus a slugging percentage of .495.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has racked up an on-base percentage of .396 and has 101 hits, both team-best numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .288 and slugging .547.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, his batting average puts him 18th, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu has 22 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 44 walks while batting .248. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is 87th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ceddanne Rafaela has accumulated a slugging percentage of .456, a team-best for the Red Sox.

Caleb Durbin is hitting .246 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Head to Head

7/31/2026: 9-4 BOS (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -128, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-4 BOS (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -128, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/27/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/26/2025: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/25/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/21/2024: 9-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2024: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/19/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/27/2023: 7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/26/2023: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2023: 7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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