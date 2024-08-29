Tigers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 29

Odds updated as of 12:15 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers will face the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Thursday.

Tigers vs Angels Game Info

Detroit Tigers (68-66) vs. Los Angeles Angels (54-79)

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Thursday, August 29, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSW

Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-188) | LAA: (+158)

DET: (-188) | LAA: (+158) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128)

DET: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 4-5, 5.15 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 1-3, 6.07 ERA

The probable starters are Keider Montero (4-5) for the Tigers and Jack Kochanowicz (1-3) for the Angels. Montero's team is 8-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Montero's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Kochanowicz's starts. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Kochanowicz's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (54.3%)

Tigers vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +158 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -188 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +106 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -128.

Tigers vs Angels Over/Under

Tigers versus Angels on August 29 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (55.3%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 3-1 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -188 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 68 of 131 chances this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 71-60-0 in 131 games with a line this season.

The Angels have gone 46-60 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.4% of those games).

Los Angeles has a record of 6-10 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer (37.5%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 131 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-63-8).

The Angels have a 73-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.7% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 106 hits and an OBP of .353 this season. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .485.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 52nd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Greene will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .205 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Matt Vierling has 24 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .304.

His batting average is 61st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 105th, and his slugging percentage 58th.

Colt Keith leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.391) powered by 29 extra-base hits.

Kerry Carpenter has 13 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .286 this season.

Carpenter has safely hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .438 with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has totaled 114 hits with a .448 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Angels. He's batting .254 and with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 50th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel's .347 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .371.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward is batting .238 with 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 47 walks.

Jo Adell has 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 33 walks while batting .211.

Tigers vs Angels Head to Head

6/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2024: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/28/2024: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/27/2024: 5-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/17/2023: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/16/2023: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/15/2023: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/27/2023: 11-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/27/2023: 6-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/25/2023: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

