Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy’s TGL: What Is the TGL, How Does It Work, When Does It Start?

Technology has revolutionized golf in recent years.

Improvements to the golf ball and equipment, more accurate swing analysis, and next-generation golf stats have led the game into a new era.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are continuing to push the game forward with their new golf league, the TGL.

Here's all you need to know about the venture.

What Is the TGL?

The TGL (Tomorrow's Golf League) is a "tech-infused" golf league that pits teams of three golfers against one another in an innovative, simulator-based competition.

The league features six teams, made up of PGA Tour players.

The three-on-three matches will be played in primetime on ESPN and ESPN+.

There will be playoffs and a champion crowned.

How Does the TGL Work?

There are two sessions in a TGL match: triples and singles.

Triples is a nine-hole, three-versus-three alternate shot format. Singles is a six-hole head-to-head format.

That means matches are scheduled for 15 holes -- not 18.

Each hole is worth one point for the winning team. Tied holes reward no points and will not carry over.

An overtime format will be implemented if teams are tied at the end of the regulation match. The overtime format is a three-versus-three closest-to-the-pin competition.

Golfers will hit shots from up to 35 yards out of a massive simulator screen from various lies, including fairway, rough, and sand.

There is a separate short game area for chipping and putting. The green itself is infused with technology to alter break and slope on each green to represent a new challenge on each hole.

A shot clock, a referee, and timeouts -- plus a stakes-raising hammer -- will be implemented. The hammer will increase the value of a hole by a point. When it's used, possession will change to the other team.

As for league-wide standings, the TGL will operate in a format similar to the NHL, with the winning team scoring two points -- and the loser getting zero. Teams that lose in overtime will receive a point, while the winning team in overtime will receive two points.

Forcing overtime -- or beating your opponent in regulation -- could prove vital as the playoff race heats up.

What Is the TGL Playoff Format?

The TGL features six teams in its first season.

The four teams with the most points scored (earned by overall match wins and overtime losses) will make the postseason for a four-team bracket.

The semifinals will be single-elimination competitions.

The championship is a best-of-three format.

What Is New About the TGL?

Other than revolutionizing the way a golf match is played, the TGL will be implementing a few other changes from a typical golf broadcast.

Every shot will be aired live, so you won't miss a shot.

Players will wear microphones during matches, meaning we will hear strategy and -- possibly -- trash talk.

Teams have timeouts (two per session), so we could see some extra time for difficult decisions -- or to give your opponent some extra time to stand over a shot.

A referee will enforce the rules during the matches.

A 40-second shot clock will be enforced; there is a one-shot penalty for failing to get a shot off in time.

Where Is TGL Held?

The TGL will be played in a one-of-a-kind facility on the campus of Palm Beach State College.

When Does the TGL Season Start?

The TGL season is set to start on Tuesday, January 7th, 2025. The New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club will compete in the first TGL match.

The match will begin at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

All matches will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

