Thunder vs. Warriors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 10

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-1) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (7-2) on Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 226.

Thunder vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7.5 -110 -110 226 -110 -110 -310 +250

Thunder vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (74.4%)

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Thunder are 7-2-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Warriors are 7-2-0 this year.

Thunder games have gone over the total four times this season.

Warriors games this year have gone over the point total 66.7% of the time (six out of nine games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has fared worse when playing at home, covering three times in four home games, and four times in five road games.

The Thunder have eclipsed the total in two of four home games (50%), compared to two of five road games (40%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 26.3 points, 6.4 assists and 5.9 boards.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.9 blocked shots (second in NBA).

Jalen Williams averages 19 points, 6.6 boards and 5 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 40% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 3.3 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 46.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Warriors Leaders

Buddy Hield averages 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is also sinking 50.8% of his shots from the field and 49.4% from beyond the arc, with 4.2 triples per contest (fourth in NBA).

The Warriors are receiving 8.6 points, 5.2 boards and 4.4 assists per game from Draymond Green.

Per game, Stephen Curry provides the Warriors 19.7 points, 4.5 boards and 6.2 assists, plus 2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Warriors get 14 points per game from Jonathan Kuminga, plus 4.2 boards and 1.9 assists.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 5.5 boards and 4 assists per contest. He is draining 39.5% of his shots from the floor.

