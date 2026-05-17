Thunder vs. Spurs Western Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 18

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Monday, May 18, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs take the court to tip off the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which airs on NBC/Peacock at 8:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 219.5 points.

Thunder vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -6.5 219.5 -240 +198

Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (65.3%)

Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread in a game 39 times this season (39-42-1).

In the Spurs' 82 games this year, they have 43 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have gone over the total 45 times this season.

Spurs games this season have gone over the total in 36 of 82 opportunities (43.9%).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 19 times in 42 games when playing at home, and it has covered 20 times in 40 games on the road.

The Thunder have exceeded the total in 22 of 42 home games (52.4%). They've fared better in away games, going over the total in 23 of 40 matchups (57.5%).

Against the spread, San Antonio has had better results away (24-17-1) than at home (19-17-3).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Spurs' games have finished above the over/under at home (45%, 18 of 40) than on the road (42.9%, 18 of 42).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, 4.3 boards and 6.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 55.7% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 2.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Ajay Mitchell averages 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.7% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 62.2% from the floor.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 25 points, 11.5 boards and 3.1 assists. He is also draining 51.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Spurs are getting 18.6 points, 3.8 boards and 6.2 assists per game from De'Aaron Fox.

The Spurs are receiving 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game from Stephon Castle.

Per game, Keldon Johnson gets the Spurs 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He is sinking 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 treys.

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